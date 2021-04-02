Carthage roundup: Men's volleyball team remains unbeaten

The Carthage men's volleyball team is a win away from completing an undefeated regular season.

And nearly unblemished, too.

The Firebirds — ranked No. 2 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, with seven first-place votes — made quick work of College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin foe Millikin on Thursday in Decatur, Ill., sweeping the Big Blue, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15.

Carthage, which has already clinched the CCIW regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in next week's CCIW Tournament, goes into Saturday afternoon's regular-season finale at North Park in Chicago with a 17-0 record (11-0 CCIW).

In fact, the Firebirds have dropped just one set all season, making them an incredible 51-for-52 in sets thus far.

Carthage spread the playing time around in Thursday's win, as Daniel Dyner led the team with five kills and 10 digs, Andrew Otto registered four kills and four blocks, Nick Cookingham tallied 21 assists and Kyle Cohan had 10 digs.

"The defensive effort was really good (Thursday)," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said in a news release. "Kyle Cohan did a great job of making hustle plays and digs. Andrew Otto ran the defense at the net well and provided a great lift for us with his four blocks.