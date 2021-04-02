Carthage roundup: Men's volleyball team remains unbeaten

The Carthage men's volleyball team is a win away from completing an undefeated regular season.
And nearly unblemished, too.
The Firebirds — ranked No. 2 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll, with seven first-place votes — made quick work of College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin foe Millikin on Thursday in Decatur, Ill., sweeping the Big Blue, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15.
Carthage, which has already clinched the CCIW regular-season title and the No. 1 seed in next week's CCIW Tournament, goes into Saturday afternoon's regular-season finale at North Park in Chicago with a 17-0 record (11-0 CCIW).
In fact, the Firebirds have dropped just one set all season, making them an incredible 51-for-52 in sets thus far.
Carthage spread the playing time around in Thursday's win, as Daniel Dyner led the team with five kills and 10 digs, Andrew Otto registered four kills and four blocks, Nick Cookingham tallied 21 assists and Kyle Cohan had 10 digs.
"The defensive effort was really good (Thursday)," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said in a news release. "Kyle Cohan did a great job of making hustle plays and digs. Andrew Otto ran the defense at the net well and provided a great lift for us with his four blocks.
"I was proud of Nick Cookingham for running the offense and distributing the ball. Getting balls to the middles was part of the game plan, and to get the 26 balls (attempted) was a testament to our passing."
Carthage will host a CCIW Tournament semifinal on Thursday at Tarble Arena and also the championship next Saturday if it wins the semifinal.
Track and field
The Firebirds competed on Thursday at the Wisconsin Private College Championships at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.
The main goal, according to Carthage coach Josh Henry, was to keep his athletes healthy in the cold weather.
"With the cold temperature (Thursday), our main objective was to get out of this meet with everyone healthy," Henry said in a news release. "Because of this, we chose to not race anyone in an event shorter than 400 meters.
"Despite leaving a fair amount of events open, we had a lot of positive steps taken (Thursday)."
In the men's field, St. Joseph graduate Matt Ausse won the hammer throw with a personal-best mark of 51.3 meters, while Diego Torrez was second in the event at 46.74.
Torrez was also second in the shot put (12.92), while Joseph White placed second in the discus (distance not available), Thomas Olenek was first in the 10,000 (33 minutes, 12.31 seconds), Cody Canegan won the 400 dash with a personal-best time of 50.4 and Indian Trail graduate Edelmar Morales-Rivera placed fourth in the triple jump (distance not available).
In the women's field, Aubrey Tesch won the javelin (29.52), while Alexis Mattox won both the hammer throw with a personal-best 43.48 and the shot put (12.09) and was second in the discus (distance not available). Nicole Tarpley, coming off a CCIW Field Athlete of the Week honor, won the discus with a throw of 37.54.
Grace Robinson, meanwhile, won the 400 hurdles (1:09.71) and Indian Trail graduate Kerigann Ballard placed sixth in the 800 (time not available).