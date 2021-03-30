Carthage roundup: Softball team picks up first sweep of season

After having a pair of doubleheaders postponed recently, the Carthage softball team finally got in some games Monday against the University of Chicago.

And the Firebirds came away with a non-conference sweep at the Stagg Complex in Chicago, winning by scores of 5-3 and 3-0.

The Firebirds, who dropped out of the top 25 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll but did receive three votes, evened their record at 2-2 and were scheduled to open College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play with a home doubleheader Tuesday against North Central.

Those games ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

Against Chicago on Monday, the first game was scoreless through six innings until Carthage erupted with five runs in the top of the seventh.

Maddie Conway ripped an RBI double to plate the Firebirds' first run, Izzy Hernandez followed with a two-run homer, Bella Spittler scored on an error and Makenzie Miller had an RBI single.