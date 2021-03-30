Carthage roundup: Softball team picks up first sweep of season

After having a pair of doubleheaders postponed recently, the Carthage softball team finally got in some games Monday against the University of Chicago.
And the Firebirds came away with a non-conference sweep at the Stagg Complex in Chicago, winning by scores of 5-3 and 3-0.
The Firebirds, who dropped out of the top 25 in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll but did receive three votes, evened their record at 2-2 and were scheduled to open College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play with a home doubleheader Tuesday against North Central.
Those games ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Against Chicago on Monday, the first game was scoreless through six innings until Carthage erupted with five runs in the top of the seventh.
Maddie Conway ripped an RBI double to plate the Firebirds' first run, Izzy Hernandez followed with a two-run homer, Bella Spittler scored on an error and Makenzie Miller had an RBI single.
Chicago scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh off Conway, who came on in relief after Stefanie Guercio worked four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Chicago had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Conway induced a groundout to end the game and secure the win.
In the second game, Naomi Alonzo and Bradford graduate Ellie Bernero combined for the shutout in the circle. Alonzo got the win, allowing four hits with a walk and a strikeout in four innings. Bernero worked the final three innings for the save, allowing one hit with a walk and three strikeouts.
Miller plated Donna Stevens on a fielder's choice in the first and cranked a solo homer in the fourth. Hernandez, who finished 3-for-3 in the second game, later drove in Conway with a double in the fourth.
Baseball
Carroll 10, Carthage 6 (7 inn.)
Carthage 16, Carroll 2 (7 inn.)
After falling in the opener of a CCIW doubleheader in Waukesha on Monday, the Firebirds' offense came up big in the second game to secure a split.
Carthage (5-5 overall, 1-4 CCIW) had 11 hits in the opener but couldn't catch up after falling behind 4-1 after one inning and 8-2 after three. But the Firebirds scored eight runs in the first three innings of the second game and finished with 17 hits.
"In the second game, we hit the ball a little bit and got some pitching," Carthage coach Augie Schmidt said in a news release. "In the first game, we struggled on the hill, fell behind early and played catch up the rest of the way.
"We're just not hitting on all cylinders and have some things to figure out. But I'm happy we got the split."
Eight players had at least one hit for Carthage in the second game, led by Colton Klein, who went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double, three runs and four RBI. Bryce Prybylinski went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI, Ben Levicki was 3-for-5 with a run and two RBI and Bradford graduate Riley Hughes was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs.
Jake Cinelli, meanwhile, finished 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI and Ryan Malek finished 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
On the mound, Tremper graduate Dante Guarascio started and got the win. He worked through 3.2 innings and allowed four hits and six walks, but he also struck out six. Fellow Tremper graduate Jacob DeLabio earned the save in 3.1 innings of work, allowing two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Levicki led the offense in the first game, finishing 2-for-3 with a homer, a run and four RBI.
Tremper graduate Keith Kutzler and Bradford graduate Kyle McKinnon combined on the mound, with Kutzler taking the loss.
The Firebirds were scheduled to host Concordia-Wisconsin in a non-conference game on Tuesday. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Canegan earns CCIW honors
Carthage junior Cody Canegan was named the CCIW Men's Outdoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week for track events on Tuesday.
Canegan, who attended Warren Township in Gurnee, Ill., won the 400-meter dash in 50.66 seconds at the Carroll Alumni Invitational in Waukesha over the weekend. He then led off the winning 1,600 relay team with a split time of 49.85 as the Firebirds finished with a time of 3:31.01.
Canegan's 400 time and the team's 1,600 relay time are currently ranked first in the CCIW.