Carthage roundup: Softball team splits with North Central

The Carthage softball team split a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader with North Central in Naperville, Ill., on Tuesday.

After dropping the opener, 4-0, the Firebirds' bats came alive in the second game for an 11-3 victory.

Izzy Hernandez finished 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBI in the win, including a two-run double during a four-run second inning and a two-run homer during a five-run fourth for Carthage.

Donna Stevens finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, Naomi Alonzo went 2-for-5 with an RBI, Bradford graduate Ellie Bernero went 2-for-4 with a run and Maddie Conway and Courtney Polanski each scored two runs.

It was plenty of run support for Bernero, who allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts in six innings to earn the win in the circle and improve to 4-3.

In the opener, Carthage managed five hits and three walks off North Central starter Gianna Corban, but the Firebirds were unable to push across a run.

The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the fifth, when the Cardinals plated four runs against Carthage starter Stefanie Guercio, who took the loss to drop to 4-3.