Carthage roundup: Softball team splits with North Central

The Carthage softball team split a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin doubleheader with North Central in Naperville, Ill., on Tuesday.
After dropping the opener, 4-0, the Firebirds' bats came alive in the second game for an 11-3 victory.
Izzy Hernandez finished 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBI in the win, including a two-run double during a four-run second inning and a two-run homer during a five-run fourth for Carthage.
Donna Stevens finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, Naomi Alonzo went 2-for-5 with an RBI, Bradford graduate Ellie Bernero went 2-for-4 with a run and Maddie Conway and Courtney Polanski each scored two runs.
It was plenty of run support for Bernero, who allowed three runs (one earned) on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts in six innings to earn the win in the circle and improve to 4-3.
In the opener, Carthage managed five hits and three walks off North Central starter Gianna Corban, but the Firebirds were unable to push across a run.
The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the fifth, when the Cardinals plated four runs against Carthage starter Stefanie Guercio, who took the loss to drop to 4-3.
Carthage is now 10-6 overall and 8-4 in the CCIW and has four conference games scheduled against Illinois Wesleyan coming up. The Firebirds and Titans play a doubleheader in Bloomington, Ill., on Thursday beginning at 3 p.m. and another doubleheader at Augie Schmidt Field on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
Men's golf
Carthage Spring Invitational
Four players competed individually for the Firebirds in the tournament, which was held Tuesday at Kenosha Country Club.
Kyle Figlmiller led the Carthage contingent by tying for 11th with a 79. Cole Hanson (98) and Brett VanDeWostine (102) also competed for the Firebirds, who were not in the team standings.
Edgewood was first among the 12 competing teams, led by co-medalists Josh Hentrich and Jake Schroeckenthaler, who each shot a 74. Dominic Leli of Loras also carded a 74.