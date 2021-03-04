Carthage to allow limited number of spectators at home sporting events

The Carthage athletic department announced in a news release Thursday an updated spectator policy for home sporting events that will allow for a limited number of guests to attend. The policy will go into effect on March 13.

In conjunction with the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin and its member schools, the release stated, Carthage is looking to establish safe guidelines for reopening gates to allow a limited number of spectators, similar to what other collegiate and professional sports venues are currently doing across the country.

In order to limit the number of outside visitors to campus, each student-athlete will be limited to four guests at each home competition. Each guest must be "legally or emotionally related" to the student-athlete, per the governing CCIW policy, and student-athletes will not be permitted to transfer their guest privileges.

After student-athlete guests have been accounted for and if capacity limits allow, Carthage students, faculty and staff will then be allowed entry at the discretion of the athletic department.

Prospective student-athletes and their guests will also be permitted on a limited basis, provided they're on an official or unofficial campus visit and the contest is not the sole activity on the prospective student-athlete's agenda.