Carthage to allow limited number of spectators at home sporting events

The Carthage athletic department announced in a news release Thursday an updated spectator policy for home sporting events that will allow for a limited number of guests to attend. The policy will go into effect on March 13.
In conjunction with the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin and its member schools, the release stated, Carthage is looking to establish safe guidelines for reopening gates to allow a limited number of spectators, similar to what other collegiate and professional sports venues are currently doing across the country.
In order to limit the number of outside visitors to campus, each student-athlete will be limited to four guests at each home competition. Each guest must be "legally or emotionally related" to the student-athlete, per the governing CCIW policy, and student-athletes will not be permitted to transfer their guest privileges.
After student-athlete guests have been accounted for and if capacity limits allow, Carthage students, faculty and staff will then be allowed entry at the discretion of the athletic department.
Prospective student-athletes and their guests will also be permitted on a limited basis, provided they're on an official or unofficial campus visit and the contest is not the sole activity on the prospective student-athlete's agenda.
While in attendance, all guests must follow all Carthage safety guidelines, including wearing masks or face coverings at all times, covering the nose and mouth, and maintaining social distancing. Guests will be prohibited from consuming food at any contests, but they will be allowed to lift — not remove — masks to drink a beverage.
Guests must also follow Carthage's seating policy and arrangements in order to maintain distance from others, and they may not interact with student-athletes while at the contest. They must remain at least 12 feet from all student-athletes and competition areas. Carthage strictly prohibits tailgating before contests and will require all guests to depart immediately following the conclusion of an event.
Additionally, the policy applies to Carthage home fans only and will not permit attendance from guests of visiting institutions, nor will it apply to Carthage fans attempting to attend away competitions. Those wishing to do so are asked to refer to the opposing institution's fan policies before planning to attend any athletic events.
Carthage and its athletic department will adjust the attendance policy if necessary, based on conditions pertaining to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.