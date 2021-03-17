Carthage's Bulatovic named unanimous first-team All-CCIW for men's basketball; Johnson on second team

There was little doubt that Carthage's Fillip Bulatovic would be a first-team All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin selection for men's basketball when the teams were announced after the season.

It turned out to be unanimous.

Bulatovic, a sophomore wing from Harwood Heights, Ill., and Maine South High School, was one of four players to be a unanimous selection on the eight-man All-CCIW first team, which was announced Wednesday.

Carthage senior center Sean Johnson, meanwhile, was selected to the eight-man second team.

After a strong freshman season in 2019-20, Bulatovic made a big leap as a sophomore in the shortened 2021 campaign, averaging 22.6 points per game over 11 contests. That won him the CCIW scoring title over Wheaton junior guard Nyameye Adom, who was named the CCIW Player of the Year.

Bulatovic also finished fourth in the CCIW with 9.4 rebounds per game, fifth with 3.5 assists per game and tied for third with 1.5 steals per game. He was named the CCIW Player of the Week on Feb. 25.

