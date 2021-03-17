Carthage's Bulatovic named unanimous first-team All-CCIW for men's basketball; Johnson on second team

There was little doubt that Carthage's Fillip Bulatovic would be a first-team All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin selection for men's basketball when the teams were announced after the season.
It turned out to be unanimous.
Bulatovic, a sophomore wing from Harwood Heights, Ill., and Maine South High School, was one of four players to be a unanimous selection on the eight-man All-CCIW first team, which was announced Wednesday.
Carthage senior center Sean Johnson, meanwhile, was selected to the eight-man second team.
After a strong freshman season in 2019-20, Bulatovic made a big leap as a sophomore in the shortened 2021 campaign, averaging 22.6 points per game over 11 contests. That won him the CCIW scoring title over Wheaton junior guard Nyameye Adom, who was named the CCIW Player of the Year.
Bulatovic also finished fourth in the CCIW with 9.4 rebounds per game, fifth with 3.5 assists per game and tied for third with 1.5 steals per game. He was named the CCIW Player of the Week on Feb. 25.
Bulatovic concluded his season with a huge performance, going for 35 points and 20 rebounds — both career highs — in a 109-107 triple-overtime loss to Augustana in the quarterfinals of the CCIW Tournament on March 6 in Rock Island, Ill.
In the middle
Johnson also put up big numbers this season as the Firebirds' anchor in the middle.
He averaged 13.6 points per game, which ranked 15th in the CCIW, 8.6 rebounds per game, which ranked fourth, and a league-best 3.0 blocks per game. He was also second in the CCIW in free-throw percentage at 79.5 (35-of-44).
The 6-foot-11 Johnson, who hails from Chicago and played in high school at Notre Dame College Prep, became Carthage's all-time program leader in blocks in a season-opening win over Millikin on Jan. 23 at Tarble Arena. He finished fifth in all of NCAA Division III in blocks per game this season.
In addition to Bulatovic and Adom, the other unanimous first-team All-CCIW selections were Elmhurst senior forward Jay Militello and Illinois Wesleyan junior forward Matthew Leritz. Augustana sophomore center Dan Carr, Illinois Wesleyan senior forward Charlie Bair, North Central senior guard Blaise Meredith and Wheaton junior guard Tyson Cruickshank rounded out the first team.
Wheaton went 10-0 to claim the regular-season CCIW title, while Illinois Wesleyan won the CCIW Tournament. There was no NCAA Division III Tournament, as the NCAA cancelled its Division III winter championships this year due to low participation among member schools.