Case surges late to hold off Bradford

"Our whole game plan was to not let the shooters shoot, and that being Glass and Carlino," Berce said. "So we pretty much limited those guys. I don't know what the box score was, but they didn't score many points, but our game plan was that and make the other guys beat us."

The Eagles have now held their last two opponents to 48 points, including a 70-48 win over Indian Trail in the regional finals.

"All our defensive principles and fundamentals, they've been coming through the last two games," Berce said. "Indian Trail, we won by 22. This game, 48 points. Holding Indian Trail and Bradford back-to-back (to) 48, that's really good defense against those two teams.

"Those are good schools from Kenosha that are good basketball teams that we held."

Bradford, meanwhile, plays a deliberate style and averaged 49 points in its two regional wins to its opponents' 41.5. The Red Devils played their 2-3 zone — as they'd done in splitting two regular-season meetings with the Eagles — on Thursday and limited Case to 1-of-12 from 3-point range.

But the Eagles were relentless on the interior and on the offensive glass, grabbing 16 offensive rebounds and scoring on a myriad of putbacks.