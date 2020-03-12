Case surges late to hold off Bradford

MILWAUKEE — The Bradford boys basketball team had cut its deficit against Racine Case to a scant four points.
There were still 7 minutes, 57 seconds — an eternity, really — left on the clock, so it seemed like the fourth-seeded Red Devils were poised to battle the top-seeded Eagles to a thrilling finish in a WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal at Milwaukee South on Thursday night.
Instead, it turned out that Bradford had scored its last points of the season.
In a remarkable closing stretch, Case slammed the door on Bradford's rally with a 14-0 run to finish the game en route to a 66-48 victory in a contest that was closer than the final score.
After senior forward Jashon Lee, who scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, converted a putback to get the Red Devils within 52-48 with 7:57 remaining, the Eagles called a 30-second timeout and pitched a shutout the rest of the way.
"We had a couple of opportunities," Bradford coach Greg Leech said. "I think we took two 3s, had a couple opportunities to knock it down to one possession. They just didn't fall for us."
Bradford, which reached sectionals for the first time since 2011, finished its season 18-7.
"These guys have worked so hard, all summer long and into the season," Leech said. "We were always a resilient group. ... They've given me their heart all season long. I'm so appreciative of how far they took Bradford High School this year."
Case, the Southeast Conference champion, improved to 21-4 in seeking its first State Tournament berth since 2005. The Eagles were scheduled to face second-seeded Tremper in Saturday's sectional final at Burlington, but that game won't happen.
Late Thursday night, the WIAA announced that all remaining boys sectional games, in addition to the Girls State Tournament, had been cancelled in response to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
Still, it didn't diminish Case's accomplishment.
"I'm proud of these guys," Case coach Jacob Berce said. "The young guys, (sophomore guard) Terryon (Brumby), (sophomore forward) Amari (Jedkins) and 'Kobe (junior guard JaKobe Thompson), and then all my seniors that are out there grinding, they knew what they had to do.
"Once (Bradford) got that momentum back ... we knew we needed to lock in defensively. And then offensively, we just needed to be patient."
The Eagles also did a tremendous job on Bradford's top outside shooting threats, senior forward Max Glass and sophomore guard Jalen Carlino.
Glass, the Red Devils' leading scorer, was mired in foul trouble the entire game before fouling out with 2:23 left after scoring just six points. Carlino made one 3-pointer and had seven points. After Lee, Bradford's next high scorer was senior guard Da'Quantae Sawyer with eight points.
"Our whole game plan was to not let the shooters shoot, and that being Glass and Carlino," Berce said. "So we pretty much limited those guys. I don't know what the box score was, but they didn't score many points, but our game plan was that and make the other guys beat us."
The Eagles have now held their last two opponents to 48 points, including a 70-48 win over Indian Trail in the regional finals.
"All our defensive principles and fundamentals, they've been coming through the last two games," Berce said. "Indian Trail, we won by 22. This game, 48 points. Holding Indian Trail and Bradford back-to-back (to) 48, that's really good defense against those two teams.
"Those are good schools from Kenosha that are good basketball teams that we held."
Bradford, meanwhile, plays a deliberate style and averaged 49 points in its two regional wins to its opponents' 41.5. The Red Devils played their 2-3 zone — as they'd done in splitting two regular-season meetings with the Eagles — on Thursday and limited Case to 1-of-12 from 3-point range.
But the Eagles were relentless on the interior and on the offensive glass, grabbing 16 offensive rebounds and scoring on a myriad of putbacks.
"We did not defend the block-to-block," Leech said. "They did a lot of cutting from the wing across the top and our guys were caught watching the ball, so they got a lot of easy baskets. And then the one thing that they always do is rebound the ball."
Brumby led Case with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists. Senior guard Nick Fugiasco totaled 15 points and six boards, Thompson had 11 points, senior guard Jay Jay Rankins-James had eight points and seven rebounds and Jedkins chipped in seven points and a game-high eight boards.
Five Eagles had at least four rebounds. Glass, the Red Devils' leading rebounder, grabbed just four.
"We just do a lot of drills, a lot of practice, getting to the basket," Brumby said of opening offensive rebounding chances. "I really know how to get to the basket, just by the game I play."
That also helped create a huge foul disparity, as the Red Devils were whistled for 17 fouls to the Eagles' 10. Case went 15-of-24 from the free-throw line to Bradford's 1-of-2, and even though some of that was created by late-game fouling, Leech was not pleased and received a warning from an official in the second half.
"There was a lot of frustration," Leech said. "I mean, it was 10-4 (in fouls in the second half), 8-2. When I tried to tell the ref and he gave me a warning (it was), 'We're playing zone, and it's 10-4, 8-2.' I didn't quite understand it. I didn't think we got a lot of help from the referees, but the game was decided down low."
The game also began in strange fashion.
First off, of course, was the uncertainty created by the coronavirus situation. Thursday's games went off as scheduled, but the WIAA limited attendance, creating a strangely quiet atmosphere for a sectional game.
Then, Bradford erred when it thought it would be the visiting team and didn't bring home jerseys. The Red Devils were actually the home team and had to wear Milwaukee South's home uniforms. They were assessed a technical foul to start the game.
Case jumped out to a 9-0 lead, as Bradford didn't score until 6:03 had elapsed. The Red Devils cut their halftime deficit to 31-25, then — after a personal 8-0 run by Fugiasco gave the Eagles a 52-41 advantage — got back within four.
But Case closed it out from there and advanced in what turned out to be a shortened postseason.
Racine Case 66, Bradford 48
WIAA DIV.-1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
THURSDAY'S GAME
BRADFORD (18-7)
Glass 3 0-0 6, Gordon 2 1-2 7, Lee 8 0-0 18, Sawyer 3 0-0 8, Darden 1 0-0 2, Carlino 3 0-0 7, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 1-2 48.
CASE (21-4)
Thompson 3 5-7 11, Rankins-James 3 2-4 8, Fugiasco 7 0-0 15, Brumby 5 7-11 17, Jedkins 3 1-2 7, Farr 2 0-0 4, Gilliam 1 0-0 2, Lacy 1 0-0 2, Schmidtmann 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Potter 0 0-0 0, Cottingham 0 0-0 0, Bell 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 15-24 66.
Halftime—Case 31-25. 3-point goals—Bradford 7 (Gordon 2, Lee 2, Sawyer 2, Carlino), Case 1 (Fugiasco). Rebounds—Bradford 30 (Lee 7), Case 37 (Jedkins 8). Assists—Bradford 10 (Darden 3, Sawyer 3). Case 14 (3 with 3). Total fouls—Bradford 17, Case 10. Fouled out—Glass, Sawyer. Technicals—Bradford team.