Catching up with Parkside AD Andrew Gavin

"When I meet someone and talk to someone and they say, 'Hey, men's soccer had a great year, huh?' If they didn't come to a game, in some respects it makes me feel better that they know that, because I think we're doing our job of telling our story.

"I think our corporate partners program is a quantifiable way. I think people in the business community that we've built relationships with feel like they're mutually beneficial, that they're supporting us and that we're in part being a good partner to them. So, in some respects, those are quantifiable relationships and do make me feel good."

Q: The 40 Under 40 honor is an indication that your work and your staff's work is paying off. What does that mean to you?

A: "I was humbled by it. I was surprised, because I didn't know I was nominated. ... I got an email, I was like, 'Wow, what is this?' So I was very surprised, kind of just taken aback by the whole thing, and still am today.

"... I think at the end of the day what I've tried to come to grips with is I have the job title that may lead me to be the one that gets awards or attention, good or bad — quoted in the newspaper — that's a new thing for me, because I used to be on the other end of it trying to promote other people, trying to set up interviews for other people.