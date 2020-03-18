Catching up with Parkside AD Andrew Gavin

SOMERS — A lot has changed during Andrew Gavin's tenure as the UW-Parkside athletic director.
When Gavin came to the school as its seventh athletic director in July 2017, Parkside was a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference and was embroiled in a sixth-month internal and external investigation involving student-athlete eligibility that resulted in 12 sanctions by the GLVC, one of which was a ban on postseason play for the 2017-18 academic year.
Less than three years later, it sometimes seems as if it's not even the same program.
In September 2017, Parkside announced it was leaving the GLVC for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and has been a full member of the GLIAC since July 1, 2018.
In addition to switching conferences under Gavin's watch, the Parkside athletic department has undergone a myriad of changes, including a number of branding and marketing initiatives and facility upgrades.
The largest of those upgrades is now underway.
On March 5, in conjunction with Parkside Day, Gavin announced RangerVision 2020, a $5 million campaign that will enhance almost every aspect of the indoor Sports & Activity Center.
Gavin and his wife, Ashley, have expanded their family, too, since coming from Centre College in Danville, Ky. They've added son Wyatt (2) and daughter Quinn (2 months) alongside oldest daughter Peyton, now 3.
"We now have two Wisconsin natives in the family," Gavin said.
Early this year, Gavin, 36, was named to the 2020 Milwaukee Business Journal's 40 Under 40 list, which honors young business and community leaders from southeastern Wisconsin.
In July 2019, Gavin signed a contract extension with Parkside that runs through June 30, 2024.
Parkside has joined institutions around the country in temporarily shutting down due to concerns over spread of the coronavirus, but the Rangers' growth only seems to be growing under Gavin.
While announcing the launch of RangerVision 2020 earlier this month, Gavin also took time with Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson to talk about the direction of the department:
Q: When you sit back and look at the difference between when you started at Parkside and now, do you allow yourself to say, 'Wow, we've done quite a bit in just under three years?'"
A: "Yes and no. I'm proud of our progress. I think we have accomplished some things that we wanted to accomplish. I think we've laid the foundation for what we want Parkside athletics to become. And I think with that, our student-athlete experience has improved. Some other things have improved with that, which are at the core of what we're trying to do.
"I think the biggest thing for me is we have a really good team right now. I get way too much credit for our progress, but we've just got really good people that are kind of all wired to make progress, wired to make Parkside athletics the best (they) came be for today and tomorrow and beyond. So I am proud of our progress. I'm very thankful (for) the time that our staff's put into it.
"Personally, I don't think it's that much. I think we've got a long way to go, but I think at the core of RangerVision 2020 and some big dreams beyond that is a lot of really important work that we need to accomplish. We try to take time to celebrate around here and enjoy the good days and wins and things that we've accomplished but not kind of let it linger, because there's always more to be done.
"There's more we want to get done."
Q: Do you feel like, to this point, you've accomplished what your vision was when you started at Parkside?
A: "I think we've accomplished a lot as it relates to some really just major initiatives improving our student-athlete experience. I feel like we've accomplished that.
"Now, there's a long way to go. We've improved. I think we've accomplished our goal of — all things related to our reputation, our visibility, our brand, I think, in a lot of different ways, we've told our story effectively and people know what's happening at Parkside, as it relates to the athletics department. That remains an initiative of ours every single day, but I think we've done a good job there. And I say 'we.' That's far beyond me.
"But definitely a vision, a need, something I saw when I got here was, specific to facilities, where's the green? Where's the logo? Where are those visual aspects of school pride and college atmosphere? As it relates to telling our story, what are we doing to promote our student-athletes? What are we doing to hype them up and make them feel good about their experience?
"Division II's a high level of college athletics, and we need to treat it that way. I think through Sean's work (Sean Daniels is the assistant athletic director for communications and marketing) in communications and his team, I think our student-athletes feel appreciated when they do well. I think we celebrate them when they have successes. We promote their events really, really well. So it's all part of that telling your story.
"Being good partners on campus and in the community has been another initiative. Not a lot of this is terribly quantifiable, but I feel good that we've built relationships across campus with our colleagues, and I feel really good that we've built relationships in the community."
Q: How do you try to quantify how much interest non-student athletes and the community are taking in Parkside athletics? What signs and indications do you look for?
A: "In the community, I think it's that they know what's going on here. Even if they weren't there — obviously working with you guys and the media — but how do we do our best on our own to promote things going on here? I think we've done a good job of doing that through social media, through getting things out more visibly in the community, schedule posters and other things.
"When I meet someone and talk to someone and they say, 'Hey, men's soccer had a great year, huh?' If they didn't come to a game, in some respects it makes me feel better that they know that, because I think we're doing our job of telling our story.
"I think our corporate partners program is a quantifiable way. I think people in the business community that we've built relationships with feel like they're mutually beneficial, that they're supporting us and that we're in part being a good partner to them. So, in some respects, those are quantifiable relationships and do make me feel good."
Q: The 40 Under 40 honor is an indication that your work and your staff's work is paying off. What does that mean to you?
A: "I was humbled by it. I was surprised, because I didn't know I was nominated. ... I got an email, I was like, 'Wow, what is this?' So I was very surprised, kind of just taken aback by the whole thing, and still am today.
"... I think at the end of the day what I've tried to come to grips with is I have the job title that may lead me to be the one that gets awards or attention, good or bad — quoted in the newspaper — that's a new thing for me, because I used to be on the other end of it trying to promote other people, trying to set up interviews for other people.
"There's a reason it's good for Parkside, it's good for our athletic department. And especially to be up in Milwaukee and to be recognized at that event, where maybe otherwise UW-Parkside wouldn't have been there and had references to our institution. The opportunity to be — not me, but us and Parkside — to be recognized and be a part of the 40 Under 40 event, which is a big deal in Milwaukee — I didn't necessarily know that, but over 700 people were there (at the banquet) — is a big event.
"I cherish the opportunities to tell our story and be at those things, even though sometimes it's still uncomfortable."
Q: Now that you and your family have been here for a while, how do you feel about the community and your role in it?
A: "I think our family feels more ingrained here than we've ever felt anywhere, and that even dates back to when I was starting my career and it was just me. Now we're adding quickly to the crew. We're pretty ingrained, I think, and that's fun.
"We were excited about that possibility when we came here. We knew that was one of the opportunities for us as a family was to really become a part of this community, and I think we have.
"My wife has a job at our church, and I get to go there once a week and be Ashley's husband, and I appreciate that opportunity. Because normally she's got to play the role of my wife, so we get to flip the script. She's pretty well-known at our church."