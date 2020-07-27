CCIW postpones fall competition; Carthage teams to continue practice

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In partnership with the fellow colleges and universities in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, Carthage announced in a news release Monday that all fall conference competition and championships have been postponed until further notice.

This includes eight programs at Carthage, men's cross country, women's cross country, football, women's golf, men's soccer, women's soccer, women's tennis and women's volleyball.

The CCIW Council of Presidents voted only to suspend conference competition, as the decision comes among the evolving health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

With this decision, the Carthage athletics administration and the school's leadership have further determined to allow each fall team one date of non-conference competition, along with potential scrimmage or exhibition opportunities, to occur on or after Oct. 1. These dates of competition are to be determined.

Carthage teams will continue to hold practices throughout the fall semester, following the NCAA's resocialization guidelines.