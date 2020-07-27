CCIW postpones fall competition; Carthage teams to continue practice

In partnership with the fellow colleges and universities in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, Carthage announced in a news release Monday that all fall conference competition and championships have been postponed until further notice.
This includes eight programs at Carthage, men's cross country, women's cross country, football, women's golf, men's soccer, women's soccer, women's tennis and women's volleyball.
The CCIW Council of Presidents voted only to suspend conference competition, as the decision comes among the evolving health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.
With this decision, the Carthage athletics administration and the school's leadership have further determined to allow each fall team one date of non-conference competition, along with potential scrimmage or exhibition opportunities, to occur on or after Oct. 1. These dates of competition are to be determined.
Carthage teams will continue to hold practices throughout the fall semester, following the NCAA's resocialization guidelines.
"Our approach this semester will seem similar to a spring non-traditional season for our fall student-athletes and give us the flexibility to adjust as needed in the coming months," Carthage interim athletic director Kelsey Peterson said in the release. "We want to provide as much of an experience for our teams while also keeping the health and safety of our student-athletes and the rest of the Carthage community at the forefront of every decision we make.
"I truly appreciate President (John) Swallow and our coaches' ability to adjust and respond quickly to this ever-changing situation."
Carthage announced its fall 2020 return to campus plans last month, which included policies on physical distancing, wearing masks in classrooms and common areas, self-monitoring of symptoms and more.
Since every fall team's one date of competition has been delayed to on or after Oct. 1, report dates for fall student-athletes have also been delayed. This will allow fall teams to follow NCAA and college resocialization guidelines.
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE COLLEGE GRADUATION
CARTHAGE NURSING PINS
CARTHAGE NURSING PINS
CARTHAGE COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER
CARTHAGE COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER
CARTHAGE COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER
CARTHAGE COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!