CCIW releases winter sports schedules

The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, of which Carthage is a member, announced its winter 2021 schedules Thursday for men's and women's basketball, women's bowling, men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's indoor track and field and men's and women's wrestling.

Men's and women's basketball is slated to begin a conference-only schedule on Jan. 23 consisting of 12 games.

The Carthage men's team, under the direction of first-year head coach Steve Djurickovic, will open at home against Millikin at Tarble Arena on Jan. 23 and will then play Millikin on the road on Jan. 25 in Decatur, Ill.

The Carthage women's team will play at Millikin on Jan. 23 and will open its home schedule against Millikin on Jan. 25 at Tarble Arena.

Women's bowling, men's and women's swimming and diving and men's and women's wrestling, meanwhile, will also begin on Jan. 23, while men's and women's indoor track and field will open on Jan. 30.

Carthage has not competed in men's wrestling since the 1993-94 season and will compete in women's wrestling and women's bowling for the first time this year.

Carthage's full winter sports schedules are available at athletics.carthage.edu.