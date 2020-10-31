Central beats Delavan-Darien in slugfest

"As much as it is anything, defense comes down to defeating blocks, rallying to the football and getting takeaways when the opportunities present themselves," Franz said. "And honestly, our tackling was the best it's been all season. Yards after contact has been a little bit of an issue for us. We cleaned that up (Friday) night. I thought we did a great job tackling with good leverage, and not only that, but two, three, four guys getting there and not allowing guys to fall forward.

"... Our kids came out and played really well on the defensive side (Friday) night. It really wasn't schematic. It was pretty much what we've been doing, and they just executed a little bit better and played well as a team."

Garth had a big game all-around, hauling in a touchdown pass of what Franz said was about 30 yards (individual stats and a scoring summary were not available as of Saturday morning) from junior quarterback Michael Mulhollon in the first quarter.

"He had a fantastic game on both sides of the ball helping us get the win," Franz said of Garth.

The Comets tied the game at 7-7 by halftime, but Central picked up its running game in the second half, led by senior Sam Hardesty.