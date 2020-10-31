Central beats Delavan-Darien in slugfest

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
For first-year Central football coach Jared Franz, the Falcons' 13-9 victory at Delavan-Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference slugfest Friday night must've been beautiful.
"They're all pretty, man," Franz said in a phone interview Friday night after his team improved to 3-3.
The Falcons' defensive performance in particular was a welcome sight.
Franz was the architect behind some stellar defenses during his time as an assistant at Wilmot, but Central has struggled with strength and tackling issues in adapting to Franz's defensive system. The Falcons' high-flying offense was averaging 35.6 points per game entering Friday, but the defense was allowing 45.2 per contest.
Against the winless Comets (0-5) on Friday night, however, Central's defense clicked, limiting Delavan-Darien to just 118 total yards and intercepting quarterback R.J. Jordan twice. The first was by sophomore linebacker Jordan Camp early in the game and the second was by junior defensive back Kenny Garth in the final minutes with the Comets driving to seal the victory.
"That's a little bit more of my comfort zone," Franz joked of the defensive battle.
But he was also quick to point out that it was a matter of the Falcons simply executing on defense, not anything he and his staff changed up.
"As much as it is anything, defense comes down to defeating blocks, rallying to the football and getting takeaways when the opportunities present themselves," Franz said. "And honestly, our tackling was the best it's been all season. Yards after contact has been a little bit of an issue for us. We cleaned that up (Friday) night. I thought we did a great job tackling with good leverage, and not only that, but two, three, four guys getting there and not allowing guys to fall forward.
"... Our kids came out and played really well on the defensive side (Friday) night. It really wasn't schematic. It was pretty much what we've been doing, and they just executed a little bit better and played well as a team."
Garth had a big game all-around, hauling in a touchdown pass of what Franz said was about 30 yards (individual stats and a scoring summary were not available as of Saturday morning) from junior quarterback Michael Mulhollon in the first quarter.
"He had a fantastic game on both sides of the ball helping us get the win," Franz said of Garth.
The Comets tied the game at 7-7 by halftime, but Central picked up its running game in the second half, led by senior Sam Hardesty.
Junior bruiser Jakob Simmons, the Falcons' leading rusher, was unavailable Friday night, so Hardesty picked up the slack for a rushing attack that churned out 194 yards on 41 attempts against the Comets.
"The guy who really bailed us out was Sam Hardesty," Franz said. "He's a senior who's been dying to get more carries.
"... When you've got Jakob Simmons in the backfield, it's hard not to get (Simmons) the ball. And when (Mulhollon's) running the ball, it's also hard not to get him the ball. But Sam got an opportunity (Friday) night. In the second half we went to him and gave him some carries, and he did a really nice job with them."
The Falcons, who've not reached the playoffs since 2010, now enter Friday's regular-season finale at home against Waterford with a chance to finish with a winning record. And of their three losses, one was by two points and another by seven.
"We're sitting there at 3-3, and we're a couple plays away from being 5-1," Franz said. "So we're really excited with where we're at."
Cancellations
Three county games scheduled for this weekend were cancelled at various points throughout the week due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Friday night's Southeast Conference game between Franklin and Indian Trail at Jaskwhich Stadium was cancelled, as was Friday night's SLC game between Waterford and Wilmot at Frank Bucci Field.
Additionally, Saturday afternoon's Midwest Classic Conference game between St. Joseph and Christian Life at Jaskwhich Stadium was cancelled. The Eagles also cancelled their regular-season finale at Burlington Catholic Central.
