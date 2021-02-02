Central boys clinch Southern Lakes Conference title outright

“The year we didn’t win, we went to state, so I’ll take that any day of the week,” Hyllberg joked after Monday's win.

Does it ever get old?

“No,” Hyllberg said. “Every year, there’s a new group of guys. You’re happy for the guys. You set goals when the season starts. Last year, we shared with Elkhorn. This year, the guys wanted it outright. I’m happy for the boys.

“When we got here, it’s something we set our sights on. We wanted to change the culture here, and that’s what I’m most proud of. I think we’ve done that. We’ve become a winning program, and we want to sustain that for years to come.”

The Falcons improved to 14-3 overall, the same as Burlington, but Central has completed its SLC schedule with a one-and-a-half-game advantage in the conference standings over the Demons (13-1 to 10-2) with one week left in the regular season.

Central has three non-conference games remaining before the playoffs, including a home game Saturday against a Pewaukee team ranked No. 2 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll.

Comets hang tough