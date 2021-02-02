Central boys clinch Southern Lakes Conference title outright

PADDOCK LAKE — James Hyllberg came to the Central boys basketball program in 2015 with a vision.
A big vision — a dream, even — of changing the culture.
Hyllberg, a Kenosha Unified School District Dean of Students at Mahone Middle School, wanted to turn the Falcons into a winner.
He has done exactly that, and Monday night was just another notch on Hyllberg's ever-growing, impeccable resume as Central's head coach.
It was a quiet offensive night, with only two Falcons scoring in double figures, but Central overcame its struggles to beat Delavan-Darien, 55-36, in Paddock Lake to capture the outright Southern Lakes Conference championship.
The Falcons had already clinched a share of the SLC title prior to Monday, their fifth in six years under Hyllberg. They shared it with Elkhorn last season.
And the one season Central didn’t win an SLC title under Hyllberg?
That came in 2017-18, when the Falcons advanced to the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament for the first and only time in program history, led by Kenosha News Player of the Decade Jaeden Zackery.
From Zackery to Adam Simmons to Dylan Andersen, and now junior guards Jack Rose, Kenny Garth and Devin Griffin, Central boys basketball has become synonymous with success. Hyllberg and his staff, including assistants Marcus Zackery and former Waterford head coach Paul Charapata, are enjoying the fruits of their labor.
“The year we didn’t win, we went to state, so I’ll take that any day of the week,” Hyllberg joked after Monday's win.
Does it ever get old?
“No,” Hyllberg said. “Every year, there’s a new group of guys. You’re happy for the guys. You set goals when the season starts. Last year, we shared with Elkhorn. This year, the guys wanted it outright. I’m happy for the boys.
“When we got here, it’s something we set our sights on. We wanted to change the culture here, and that’s what I’m most proud of. I think we’ve done that. We’ve become a winning program, and we want to sustain that for years to come.”
The Falcons improved to 14-3 overall, the same as Burlington, but Central has completed its SLC schedule with a one-and-a-half-game advantage in the conference standings over the Demons (13-1 to 10-2) with one week left in the regular season.
Central has three non-conference games remaining before the playoffs, including a home game Saturday against a Pewaukee team ranked No. 2 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll.
Comets hang tough
Burlington has two SLC games left, one at Elkhorn and the other at home against Delavan-Darien, which sure didn’t look like a 3-7 basketball team Monday.
Junior big man Justin Cesarz, who has been tearing up the SLC of late, scored a game-high 26 points to give the Comets (2-6 SLC) some semblance of hope. But only two other Comets scored.
Even with the dynamic, 6-foot-5 Cesarz scoring inside, Central still held a double-digit lead most of the second half, as 13 points was the closest Delavan-Darien got.
Central took a timeout up 39-26, then Garth swooped in for a layup and good ball movement led to Rose's 3-pointer from the wing with 8 minutes, 20 seconds left to cap a 7-0 run and build a 20-point lead.
Garth led the Falcons with 15 points and Rose added 14.
Senior Sean Noonan joined in the fun late, as he and seniors Roman Vardy, Eddie Menarek and Corey Hinze all saw time over the final 5 minutes. Menarek finished with nine points on three triples.
Mulhollon back
Junior forward Michael Mulhollon, in his third game back after injury, provided an inside presence to complement Central’s explosive guard play.
“He’s feeling really well,” Hyllberg said of Mulhollon. “He had 16 rebounds against Elkhorn (on Friday), which really helped. We definitely need him on the court. He’s a big, strong kid, smart kid, with a lot of energy. We missed him while he was out.”
Still, Hyllberg said the victory over Delavan-Darien, a team Central beat by 31 last week, was a bit sluggish.
“The good news is we held them to only 36,” he said. “I thought we missed some shots in the paint, we had some layups that were just in and out.
“Cesarz is a good player. He’s a big body, and he can finish around the rim. We did not do a good job on him.”
The playoffs start on Feb. 16, and the WIAA Division-1 seeding meeting is Saturday. Central was moved up to the Division-1 field this year since the WIAA had to re-shuffle divisions due to programs opting out of the season because of the pandemic.