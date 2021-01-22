Central boys fall in SLC clash at Burlington

BURLINGTON — The Burlington boys basketball team showed how complete it is in a key Southern Lakes Conference game against Central on Friday night at Burlington.
After committing 22 turnovers in an eight-point loss to the Falcons on Dec. 15 in Paddock Lake, the Demons exacted a sweet measure of revenge at home.
Senior guard Joey Berezowitz scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the first half, and Burlington built an early lead then cruised to a 61-44 victory to cinch up the race atop the SLC to almost nothing.
Central's leading scorer, junior Jack Rose, was bottled up all night long, shooting only 6-for-21 with 14 points, and junior Kenny Garth was the only other Falcon in double figures with 11 points.
Central continued to feel the absence of leading rebounder Michael Mulhollon, a junior who's been out a few weeks with a broken finger.
Mulhollon's absence helped catch up to the Falcons in the win-loss column, as they dropped their second game of the season to fall to 10-2 overall and 9-1 in the SLC. Their only other defeat was a non-conference overtime loss at home to Franklin on Dec. 12. Central had won eight straight before Friday.
Burlington, meanwhile, improved to 12-3 overall and 9-2 in the SCL after its seventh win in eight tries. The Demons are now just a half-game behind the Falcons for first place in the conference.
Size advantage
On Friday, Burlington imposed its will in the paint with bigs Ethan Safar and Danny Kniep displaying a physicality that Central couldn’t match.
Couple that with red-hot shooting from Berezowitz and company early, and Burlington took an 11-2 lead and never looked back.
Burlington sophomore wing JR Lukenbill slashed to the rim with ease and finished with 15 points, while Berezowitz’s five 3-pointers provided an inside-outside balance for a well-executed offense.
Defensively, Dane Kornely and Safar made everything difficult for Rose, and Burlington’s half-court, man-to-man defense stymied Central’s offense into 33 percent shooting from the field.
“We played really well tonight on both ends of the floor,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We’ve been trying to put two halves together, which has been a thorn in our side. And we were better tonight.
"I’m really happy with how we played defensively. Dane and Ethan did a great job on Jack Rose. We really took them out of their comfort level. I’m proud of our guys.”
Steve Berezowitz referenced the first meeting between the two teams, when carelessness with the basketball led to several easy Central buckets in transition.
But nothing came easy for Central on Friday night.
Down at halftime
Burlington took a commanding 37-21 lead into halftime, but Central made a run to cut it to 43-31 early in the second half.
After the Demons called timeout, Joey Berezowitz — who became the Demons' all-time leading 3-point shooter last week — essentially put the game away with a 3, a steal and a layup to push the lead back up to 50-33.
Burlington enjoyed a double-digit lead the rest of the way and shot free throws in the bonus at the 7-minute mark.
Central coach James Hyllberg credited Burlington after the game.
“They played exceptionally well tonight,” he said. “Tonight they were the better team, hands down. They hurt us inside and out. They were stronger and more aggressive than we were. They got a lot more rebounds. We only scored 44, that’s a concern.
“A lot of credit goes to their defense. They played the ball screen really well. They have some good senior guards. We had a slow start, and they got hot right away.”
Hyllberg said he had confidence his squad would make a run in the second half, but the Demons answered everything.
“Every time we needed a stop, we couldn’t get one,” Hyllberg said. “We were fighting from behind every game (recently). When you lead the pack, teams are gunning for you. I thought we were prepared, but overall they played better defense than we did tonight.”
Sophomore Wyatt Anderson added eight points for Central and led the team with six rebounds, while junior Devin Griffin chipped in six points.
Central had no time to sulk, as the Falcons had the back end of an extremely tough back-to-back coming up Saturday with a non-conference game against Racine St. Catherine's in Paddock Lake.
The Angels were ranked No. 1 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches and Associated Press state polls and entered the game on a 40-game winning streak going back to last season.
That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News. For full coverage, see kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Monday's print edition of the News.