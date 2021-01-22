Central boys fall in SLC clash at Burlington

But nothing came easy for Central on Friday night.

Down at halftime

Burlington took a commanding 37-21 lead into halftime, but Central made a run to cut it to 43-31 early in the second half.

After the Demons called timeout, Joey Berezowitz — who became the Demons' all-time leading 3-point shooter last week — essentially put the game away with a 3, a steal and a layup to push the lead back up to 50-33.

Burlington enjoyed a double-digit lead the rest of the way and shot free throws in the bonus at the 7-minute mark.

Central coach James Hyllberg credited Burlington after the game.

“They played exceptionally well tonight,” he said. “Tonight they were the better team, hands down. They hurt us inside and out. They were stronger and more aggressive than we were. They got a lot more rebounds. We only scored 44, that’s a concern.

“A lot of credit goes to their defense. They played the ball screen really well. They have some good senior guards. We had a slow start, and they got hot right away.”

Hyllberg said he had confidence his squad would make a run in the second half, but the Demons answered everything.