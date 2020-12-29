Central boys thwart St. Joseph with pressure, quickness

People are celebrating the holidays, and in the high school basketball world that usually means holiday tournaments.
Specifically here in Kenosha, the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting all walks of life, the annual gathering of county and area teams at Carthage's Tarble Arena was cancelled this year.
Still, St. Joseph's Madrigrano Gymnasium at least played host to something of a county holiday showdown when the Lancers — ranked No. 9 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll — faced Central in an intriguing non-conference boys game Monday night.
And it was Central, still unraked in the coaches poll but easily one of the top area programs in Division-2, that delivered a holiday "Bah, Humbug" to St. Joseph, jumping out to an early lead and cruising to an 80-60 victory.
Superior guard play from Central juniors Devin Griffin and Kenny Garth pushed the pace, and a full-court press most of the game helped Central run away with the victory to improve to 6-1 overall. The Falcons' lone defeat remains a non-conference overtime loss to Franklin on Dec. 12.
The Falcons jumped out fast and could barely miss a shot Monday, as the Southern Lakes Conference leaders built a double-digit lead early and maintained it the rest of the way.
“Our press was really effective in the first half,” said Central coach James Hyllberg, who recently garnered his 100th win with the program. “It got us active early on. We had some good ball movement, and we got hot. We must’ve made our first seven or eight shots.
"It all started with our defense. We were active in the passing lanes, and we were getting some layups and steals. We forced quite a few turnovers in the first half.”
Central junior standout Jack Rose led the Falcons with 21 points, while Griffin added 18.
The Falcons, who struggle at times to find size and rebounding down low since their tallest player is 6-foot-4, got a double-double from junior Michael Mulhollon, who made his presence felt down low with 13 points and 13 rebounds. His hustle led to several second-chance opportunities.
“Mulhollon was huge,” Hyllberg said. “Our rebounding wasn’t as good as it should’ve been, but Mike was huge.
“We know they’re a ranked team, and they’re well-coached.”
Griffin led the Falcons with five assists and Mulhollon added four, as Central took a 43-19 lead at halftime.
In the second half, St. Joseph (3-2) couldn’t get much going offensively, but juniors Andrew Alia and Caiden Lecce did their best to bring the Lancers back.
Alia, who led all scorers with 22 points, fired off a 3-pointer and went hard to bucket for a three-point play early in the second half, and the mini 6-0 run pulled the Lancers within 17 points. The next time down the floor, Alia threw down a monster two-handed flush on a fast break, and the Lancers finally had some life.
Lecce got into the act a few minutes later with five straight points to bring the Lancers within 15, but that was the closest they’d get the rest of the game.
Griffin answered by breaking St. Joseph’s full-court press and dishing a no-look pass to junior Jakob Simmons for a layup.
Rose was able to hit a few jumpers off solid screens from Mulhollon, whose offensive rebound and putback followed by another layup pushed the Central lead to 22 at one point.
Any St. Joseph momentum was quickly and swiftly answered by the Falcons’ quick ball movement down the court, which often led to easy buckets. For every punch from Alia and Lecce, Central countered with five or six players that posed threats offensively.
First-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said it was a rough game for his team, and they need to take care of the basketball.
“I was proud of the boys for fighting back and not giving up, but in the first half we didn’t execute,” Garcia said. “We allowed their press to force turnovers. They pressed us, and we couldn’t take care of the ball. We dug a hole.
“I don’t like to make excuses. We just have to be more mentally prepared as a team.”
The Lancers return to Metro Classic Conference play Jan. 5 at Racine Prairie.
The Falcons, meanwhile, battle Elkhorn in a key SLC game Jan. 5 in Paddock Lake.
Hyllberg likes how his team has played the first portion of it season, but there’s room for improvement.
“There’s always things we must work on,” Hyllberg said. “We must improve on taking care of the ball, rebounding and free throws. We have 10 out of 12 guys that can play guard. We’re not real big, but we can hurt teams with our quickness.
"We can be a dangerous team.”
CENTRAL 80, ST. JOSEPH 60
CENTRAL (6-1)
Griffin 7 1-4 16, Hinze 2 0-0 4, Menarek 1 0-0 2, Garth 2 2-2 8, Sippy 3 2-2 8, Kinzler 0 2-2 2, Mulhollon 6 1-5 13, Rose 8 2-2 21, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Noonan 0 0-0 0, Simmons 1 0-0 2. Totals 32 10-17 80.
ST. JOSEPH (3-2)
Robinson 0 0-0 0, McCarville 3 1-2 9, Tolefree 3 3-5 9, Lecce 4 1-2 12, Weatherford 2 0-0 4, Alia 8 3-6 22, Stapleton 2 0-0 4, Jenewein 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-15 60.
Halftime—Cent 43-19. 3-point goals—Cent 6 (Rose 3, Garth 2, Griffin), SJ 8 (Alia 3, Lecce 3, McCarville 2). Total fouls—Cent 13, SJ 19. Fouled out—None.