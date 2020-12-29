Central boys thwart St. Joseph with pressure, quickness

Alia, who led all scorers with 22 points, fired off a 3-pointer and went hard to bucket for a three-point play early in the second half, and the mini 6-0 run pulled the Lancers within 17 points. The next time down the floor, Alia threw down a monster two-handed flush on a fast break, and the Lancers finally had some life.

Lecce got into the act a few minutes later with five straight points to bring the Lancers within 15, but that was the closest they’d get the rest of the game.

Griffin answered by breaking St. Joseph’s full-court press and dishing a no-look pass to junior Jakob Simmons for a layup.

Rose was able to hit a few jumpers off solid screens from Mulhollon, whose offensive rebound and putback followed by another layup pushed the Central lead to 22 at one point.

Any St. Joseph momentum was quickly and swiftly answered by the Falcons’ quick ball movement down the court, which often led to easy buckets. For every punch from Alia and Lecce, Central countered with five or six players that posed threats offensively.

First-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said it was a rough game for his team, and they need to take care of the basketball.