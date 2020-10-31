Central boys volleyball team heading to state

For the fourth time in program history and the first time since 2013, the Central boys volleyball team is headed to the WIAA State Tournament.

And the Falcons haven't dropped a set so far in the postseason.

After sweeping Burlington in a sectional semifinal on Thursday, top-seeded Central authored a sweep of second-seeded Indian Trail, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21, in an all-county sectional final Saturday in Paddock Lake.

The Falcons move on to the State Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7, which will be held in one day, from the quarterfinals through the championship, at Burlington.

The state pairings had not been determined as of Saturday night, but all that matters to the Falcons is that they're in the field.

"The boys had so much enthusiasm throughout the entire game," Central coach Drew Cox said of Saturday's sectional final win. "We never let ITA get more than two, three points without coming right back. We were able to shut down their big hitter in Game 1, setting us up for a great three-set win."

Setter Keegan Kearby controlled Central's offense, dishing out 31 assists to go with five kills, two aces, five digs and a block.