Central boys volleyball team heading to state

For the fourth time in program history and the first time since 2013, the Central boys volleyball team is headed to the WIAA State Tournament.
And the Falcons haven't dropped a set so far in the postseason.
After sweeping Burlington in a sectional semifinal on Thursday, top-seeded Central authored a sweep of second-seeded Indian Trail, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21, in an all-county sectional final Saturday in Paddock Lake.
The Falcons move on to the State Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7, which will be held in one day, from the quarterfinals through the championship, at Burlington.
The state pairings had not been determined as of Saturday night, but all that matters to the Falcons is that they're in the field.
"The boys had so much enthusiasm throughout the entire game," Central coach Drew Cox said of Saturday's sectional final win. "We never let ITA get more than two, three points without coming right back. We were able to shut down their big hitter in Game 1, setting us up for a great three-set win."
Setter Keegan Kearby controlled Central's offense, dishing out 31 assists to go with five kills, two aces, five digs and a block.
Dan Tompkins totaled 13 kills, five aces, five digs and a block for the Falcons, Jack Rose notched seven kills, an ace and five digs and Bradley Bell had eight kills and four blocks. Drew Reiter, meanwhile, had nine digs.
"Keegan Kearby led the offense by controlling our side of the net with composure," Cox said. "Dan Tompkins set the tone of the first game with a serving run and never let up once. He was the fire and energy that sparked this team.
"Bradley Bell was a blocking and bouncing force, as well as Drew Reiter, who didn't let a single ball touch the ground. He was a silent leader with several digs and (a) defensive edge.
"Myself and the coaching team are incredibly proud of this team and cannot wait for next weekend."
No details were available for Indian Trail as of Saturday night.
Girls Volleyball
Waterloo 3, St. Joseph 0
St. Joseph came up a win shy of the first WIAA State Tournament berth in program history, as top-seeded Waterloo — ranked No. 2 in Division-3 the latest WisSports.net state coaches poll — swept the second-seeded Lancers, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23, in a sectional final Saturday at Waterloo.
Waterloo advances to the Division-3 State Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, at Wausau West.
No stats for St. Joseph were provided as of Saturday night.
