Central girls fall in regional semis, but future is bright

All five of those Falcons will be back on the court next season, which is why Garoutte was anything but somber in his postgame interview.

He’s excited for the future and thinks the culture has officially changed.

“We took huge steps,” Garoutte said. “I don’t think anyone really gave us a chance this year. You don’t really expect to come in your first year and have this kind of success.

“I was with the boys program the last four years and took the girls over this year. From day one, we clicked right off the bat.”

But Loppnow was unstoppable Friday night, especially in the second half, as Waterford improved to 12-8 and set up a regional final matchup on Saturday night at home against fourth-seeded Muskego, which stunned top-seeded Union Grove on Friday.

Loppnow, a 5-foot-8 combo guard, finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds and would've scored more if not for a tough night at the free-throw line.

“At halftime, we talked about the word ‘discipline.’ It got away from us in the first half. Giving up 27 first-half points was way too much,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said.