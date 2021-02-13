Central girls fall in regional semis, but future is bright

WATERFORD — The last time the Central girls basketball team won the Southern Lakes Conference championship, Barack Obama was just beginning his eight-year run as president.
First-year Central coach Brian Garoutte is hoping the Falcons' next title doesn’t take another decade.
If the 2020-21 season and Friday’s WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal battle against favored Waterford are indications, Garoutte’s dream seems possible.
Third-seeded Central led, 27-26, at the half but couldn’t contain Torrie Loppnow and the second-seeded Wolverines, who rallied in the second half for a 62-45 win.
Central finished the season 12-8, a potential stepping stone to more as 12 girls return next year to a team that won 10 or more games for the first time in a decade.
“It didn’t go our way in the second half, we got a little stagnant on offense,” Garoutte said. “But I’m not even focused on it.
“We had a historic season. It’s the first time we’ve won more than 10 games since 2008. It’s the best conference record in 10 years. It’s a year full of stops and starts. I’m not going to let one bad half of basketball define our season.”
Ellie Reynolds led the Falcons with 12 points and Reese Rynberg added eight. Taya Witt, Maddie Haubrich and Kialis Anderson each added six points.
All five of those Falcons will be back on the court next season, which is why Garoutte was anything but somber in his postgame interview.
He’s excited for the future and thinks the culture has officially changed.
“We took huge steps,” Garoutte said. “I don’t think anyone really gave us a chance this year. You don’t really expect to come in your first year and have this kind of success.
“I was with the boys program the last four years and took the girls over this year. From day one, we clicked right off the bat.”
But Loppnow was unstoppable Friday night, especially in the second half, as Waterford improved to 12-8 and set up a regional final matchup on Saturday night at home against fourth-seeded Muskego, which stunned top-seeded Union Grove on Friday.
Loppnow, a 5-foot-8 combo guard, finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds and would've scored more if not for a tough night at the free-throw line.
“At halftime, we talked about the word ‘discipline.’ It got away from us in the first half. Giving up 27 first-half points was way too much,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said.
“Offensively, we talked about just playing basketball in the second half. We have the skills, we have ability. Obviously, Torrie Loppnow showed out.”
Loppnow, a senior, missed her sophomore year due to a knee injury and most of her junior year because of injury.
Brechtl also credited Meghan Schmidt, Meghan Cornell and sophomore Mikayla Acker for their contributions Friday.
As for Central, it will be about continuing the cultivation of success through offseason workouts, more time in the gym putting up shots and camaraderie off the court.
“We have a lot of girls back, and we have some talent coming up,” Garoutte said. “Our goal is always to win conference. The banner in the gym says 2008-09.
"If you’re looking at that every day and not wanting to win conference, then you’re in the wrong program.”