Central throttles St. Joseph in county boys matchup

The annual Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic was cancelled this year due to the pandemic, denying Kenosha hoops fans some entertaining non-conference matchups between county schools to wind up the year.

But at least one such matchup was played Monday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium between the Central and St. Joseph boys teams, and the Falcons ran the show, leading most of the way en route to an 80-60 victory.

It was the fourth straight win for Central, which leads the Southern Lakes Conference and improved to 6-1 overall. The Falcons return to play with a big SLC game against Elkhorn on Jan. 5 in Paddock Lake.

Jack Rose led Central with 21 points Monday, Devin Griffin scored 16 and Michael Mulhollon had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lancers, who broke into the Division-4 state coaches poll at No. 9 in the latest rankings, dropped to 3-2. St. Joseph returns to Metro Classic Conference play Jan. 5 at Racine Prairie.

Andrew Alia scored a game-high 22 points to pace the Lancers, while Caiden Lecce added 12.

Central jumped out to a lead early and built its advantage to 43-19 by halftime. The Falcons' full-court pressure yielded a number of turnovers.