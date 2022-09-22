Central, Union Grove girls golf, ranked 1-2 in the state of Wisconsin, gear up for possible playoff showdown

YORKVILLE - Tuesday's Southern Lakes Conference girl golf meet was wrapping up around 3 p.m. when the weather took over.

Treacherous lightning bolts filled the sky as several golfers scurried to their golf balls, eager to get off shots before everything got cancelled.

A few lightning strikes later and some thunder, and it was a mad dash to the clubhouse for the groups of girls, who were forced to cruise in golf carts and wait a few hours for play to finish.

After it was all said and done late Tuesday, the Central Falcons proved why they are the defending Division 1 state champions and currently ranked No. 1 in the state of Wisconsin with a conference championship over second-place Union Grove.

The Falcons fired a 326 with the Broncos coming in second with a 334.

Kylie Walker was the meet's medalist with a 74. She tied the Grove's Norah Roberts and edged her in a tiebreaker.

Roberts would up being named the SLC player of the year, based on the lowest average from conference majors plus the conference tournament.

"It was a great battle again between both teams," Central coach Ryan Dahl said. "Kylie and Katelyn played great rounds as always, and Chloe Brown came up with a great round in our number 4 spot."

The tiebreaker was based on the WIAA rules of back-9 score then back-6 score. Kylie Walker shot better on the back-9 than Roberts so she won.

"We're happy we got the win and always love conference championships, those are really important to us," Dahl said. "Kylie started slow and picked it up in the middle of the round. I was so impressed in how she responded to a tough situation on the 12th hole."

"She came back and made a couple birdies and built a lead. Norah hit an amazing shot on 18 to force a tie, but Kylie won on the tiebreaker."

The Grove's Lexi Manteufel took third overall with a 76 Tuesday, Central's Katelyn Walker was fourth with an 80 and Elle OReilly and Chloe Brown, both Falcons, were next with 86s.

Union Grove's Allie McBryde fired an 88 to take seventh.

Burlington's Kendall Kafar shot a 90 to place eighth, tying with Badger's Chloe Chappell, and Wilmot's Payton Morton added a 95.

Wilmot took fourth with a 405.

Burlington placed third with a score of 385.

Wilmot first-year coach Ellie Greene, a 2016 Panthers graduate, said her first year of coaching a golf team has been challenging, but fun.

"The girls are being pushed in ways they haven't been pushed in awhile," Greene said. "Our scores are coming down, and we are actually able to compete in our conference."

"Payton Morton didn't play as well as she wanted to, but our No. 2, Julie Awe, played well."

Awe added a 97 Tuesday.

"I had some really good bunker shots, and my par-3s were decent," Morton said about Tuesday's performance. "I want to make it to sectionals, and a girl from Wilmot has never made it to state for golf. I want to make it to state."

Top dogs in the whole state

It is "incredibly rare" for two Southern Lakes team to be No. 1 and No. 2 in the state golf rankings. In fact, it's never happened before.

Dahl said the Central-Grove rivalry this season is "pretty cool to see" and it's even better that all the girls get along.

For Grove coach Eric Swanson, the goal is a state championship.

"It's been a very good year," Swanson said Tuesday at Ives Grove. "The day after Labor Day, we won the tournament at University Ridge in Madison, and Central was there."

"Lexi has been outstanding. She's just been unbelievable. Allie, and the improvement of our No. 4, Larah Hood Brennan, she was our No. 5 last year, she put in a lot of time and improved a lot."

Is the Grove better than last year, when the Broncos took sixth at state?

"Statistically, we're better," Swanson said. "The girls just spent more time on their game. They enjoy playing, and they go out and play."

Roberts, who will play at Division 1 North Dakota State, is averaging an impressive 34.5 per 9 holes this season and has won all but one individual tournament this season.

Swanson says the team has lofty goals, and the Grove will meet Central at sectionals, where only two teams will advance to the state tournament, which takes place Oct. 10-11 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.

"We'll be the two favorites," Swanson added. "Our goal is to win a state title. Westosha is the state champ, and they're very, very good. There's five or six teams that have a legitimate chance to win a state title, and we're one of them."