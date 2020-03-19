Central, Wilmot boys earn All-SLC recognition

If the All-Southern Lakes Conference rosters are any indication, the Central and Wilmot boys basketball teams have bright futures.

The Falcons and Panthers combined to place one sophomore and two juniors on the All-SLC first and second teams, which were released recently.

Central sophomore Jack Rose, listed as a 6-foot-4 guard, was a first-team pick, while Wilmot junior guards London Glass and Kevin Sandman were second-team selections.

Rose led Central to a first-place tie atop the conference with Elkhorn at 12-2 in SLC play, ranking sixth in the league with 17.5 points per game and ninth with 5.6 rebounds per game while also averaging 1.6 steals per game. In the latest WisSports.net Top 50 player rankings, Rose was No. 4 in the Class of 2022.

Glass, meanwhile, had a high-scoring junior campaign, ranking second in the SLC with 19.9 points per game. He also finished fourth with 3.2 assists per game, tied for fourth with 2.3 steals per game and ranked seventh with 37 3-pointers made.

Sandman was the consummate sharp-shooter, ranking third with 19.5 points per game, in part due to 52 made 3s, good for fourth in the conference.