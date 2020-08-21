Central wins Taylor Clark Invitational

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kylie and Kate Walker got their high school careers started with a bang for the Central girls golf team.

In their first high school meet, the freshman duo finished one-two, each with sub-80 rounds, to lead the Falcons to a first-place team finish Thursday in the Taylor Clark Invitational at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.

Kylie Walker won medalist honors by firing a 75. She shot 38 on the front nine and 37 on the back. Kate Walker, meanwhile, carded a 37 on the front and a 42 on the back for a 79.

Central finished with a team score of 339 to win the meet by 23 strokes over Union Grove, which placed second at 362.

Also for the Falcons, senior Jalyn Warren shot a 92 (46-46), sophomore Elle O'Reilly shot a 93 (45-48) and junior Carly Lois also shot a 93 (47-46). Playing individually for Central's reserve team, Chloe Brown carded a 99 (52-47).

Wilmot placed fifth in the seven-team meet at 437. Senior Maddy Toro led the Panthers with a 100 (50-50), junior Emma Schlagenhaft shot a 108 (57-51), sophomore Julie Awe carded a 113 (55-58) and freshman Payton Morton shot a 116 (56-60).