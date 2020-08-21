Central wins Taylor Clark Invitational

Kylie and Kate Walker got their high school careers started with a bang for the Central girls golf team.
In their first high school meet, the freshman duo finished one-two, each with sub-80 rounds, to lead the Falcons to a first-place team finish Thursday in the Taylor Clark Invitational at the Brighton Dale Links Blue Spruce Course.
Kylie Walker won medalist honors by firing a 75. She shot 38 on the front nine and 37 on the back. Kate Walker, meanwhile, carded a 37 on the front and a 42 on the back for a 79.
Central finished with a team score of 339 to win the meet by 23 strokes over Union Grove, which placed second at 362.
Also for the Falcons, senior Jalyn Warren shot a 92 (46-46), sophomore Elle O'Reilly shot a 93 (45-48) and junior Carly Lois also shot a 93 (47-46). Playing individually for Central's reserve team, Chloe Brown carded a 99 (52-47).
Wilmot placed fifth in the seven-team meet at 437. Senior Maddy Toro led the Panthers with a 100 (50-50), junior Emma Schlagenhaft shot a 108 (57-51), sophomore Julie Awe carded a 113 (55-58) and freshman Payton Morton shot a 116 (56-60).
Also in the team standings, Lake Geneva Badger placed third (408), Waterford finished fourth (418), Elkhorn placed sixth (439) and Burlington was seventh (511).
Both Central and Wilmot compete again at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn on Monday.
COUNTY OPEN STANDALONE
COUNTY OPEN 3
COUNTY OPEN 2
COUNTY OPEN 6
COUNTY OPEN 5
COUNTY OPEN 9
COUNTY OPEN 4
COUNTY OPEN 7
COUNTY OPEN 8
COUNTY OPEN 12
COUNTY OPEN STANDALONE
COUNTY OPEN 10
COUNTY OPEN 14
COUNTY GOLF 13
COUNTY OPEN 15
COUNTY OPEN STANDALONE FINAL ROUND
OPEN FINAL 1
OPEN FINAL 3
OPEN FINAL 2
OPEN FINAL 6
OPEN FINAL 5
OPEN FINAL 4
OPEN FINAL 7
OPEN FINAL 8
OPEN FINAL 12
OPEN FINAL 11
OPEN FINAL 10
OPEN FINAL 9
OPEN FINAL 13
OPEN FINAL 14
OPEN FINAL 15
OPEN FINAL 17
OPEN FINAL 16
OPEN FINAL 19
OPEN FINAL 18
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!