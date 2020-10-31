Central's Allen leads county contingent at State Cross Country Meet

Central senior Will Allen led a large county contingent in the WIAA Division-1 State Cross Country Meet on Saturday at Hartland Arrowhead's Mike Mulrooney Cross Country Course.
Allen, who went off in the morning in the first of three boys groups to run throughout the day, finished 14th with a time of 16 minutes, 8.6 seconds.
Indian Trail, meanwhile, qualified for state as a team but brought up the rear of the 12-team standings Saturday, placing 12th with 257 points.
Junior Keegan Meier led the Hawks with a 28th-place finish in 16:36.5, followed by junior Chad Helmke (59th, 17:11.4), junior Nick Klinkhammer (94th, 17:47.3), junior Nick Fonk (101st, 18:18.2) and senior Logan Schultz (104th, 18:22).
Junior Gabe Islas and freshman Connor Gilbert also ran for the Hawks but were not among their top five runners included in the scoring.
Tremper senior Owen West also made the state field individually and placed 48th with a time of 16:58.6.
All of the Hawks and West also ran with Allen in the first boys group.
West Allis Hale senior Joshua Truchon won the Division-1 boys individual title in 15:18.3, while Oconomowoc won the Division-1 boys team title with 109 points.
Girls
Tremper and Indian Trail both qualified for the 12-team girls state field.
The Trojans finished 10th with 259 points, while the Hawks were 11th with 273.
Scoring for Tremper were freshman Tess Callahan (52nd, 20:04.8), junior Jayden Ingram (59th, 20:17.7), junior Faith Marschel (84th, 21:00.3), senior Jamie Pena (96th, 21:30.6) and senior Sofia Ricker (102nd, 21:49.4).
Sophomore Jenna Puhr and freshman Audrey Marschel were the sixth and seventh runners, respectively, for the Trojans.
Scoring for Indian Trail were senior Addie Monk (73rd, 20:29.8), freshman Kate Hermann (74th, 20:37.3), sophomore Alissa Taylor (79th, 20:50.9), junior Payton Scoggin (89th, 21:13.6) and junior Emma Giese (98th, 21:39.8).
Freshmen Riya Patel and Grace Kozel were the sixth and seventh runners, respectively, for the Hawks.
Wilmot sophomore Amber Blount, meanwhile, qualified for state for the second consecutive season and placed 64th with a time of 20:23.5.
All the county girls runners started off Saturday morning in the first of three girls groups.
Onalaska senior Kora Malecek defended her Division-1 individual girls title with a time of 17:52.8, while Kaukauna claimed the Division-1 girls team title with 79 points.
Division-3
For the eighth time in program history, the St. Joseph boys team qualified for the WIAA Division-3 State Tournament, and the Lancers placed 12th out of 12 squads with 210 points Saturday at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.
Senior Rocco Matteucci led St. Joseph with a top-20 finish, placing 16th in 17:09.6.
Also scoring for the Lancers were senior Hayden Dippel (69th, 18:41.7), senior Joey Istvanek (73rd, 18:46.2), junior Ethan Esposito (76th, 18:53.7) and senior Giancarlo Smith (96th, 19:40.5).
Sophomore Aidan Mullen and senior Daniel San Nicolas placed sixth and seventh, respectively, for St. Joseph, which started in the afternoon in the final group.
Durand junior Parker Schneider won the Division-3 boys individual title with a time of 16:05.78, while Sheboygan Area Lutheran claimed the Division-3 boys team title with 56 points.
