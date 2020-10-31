Central's Allen leads county contingent at State Cross Country Meet

Central senior Will Allen led a large county contingent in the WIAA Division-1 State Cross Country Meet on Saturday at Hartland Arrowhead's Mike Mulrooney Cross Country Course.

Allen, who went off in the morning in the first of three boys groups to run throughout the day, finished 14th with a time of 16 minutes, 8.6 seconds.

Indian Trail, meanwhile, qualified for state as a team but brought up the rear of the 12-team standings Saturday, placing 12th with 257 points.

Junior Keegan Meier led the Hawks with a 28th-place finish in 16:36.5, followed by junior Chad Helmke (59th, 17:11.4), junior Nick Klinkhammer (94th, 17:47.3), junior Nick Fonk (101st, 18:18.2) and senior Logan Schultz (104th, 18:22).

Junior Gabe Islas and freshman Connor Gilbert also ran for the Hawks but were not among their top five runners included in the scoring.

Tremper senior Owen West also made the state field individually and placed 48th with a time of 16:58.6.

All of the Hawks and West also ran with Allen in the first boys group.

West Allis Hale senior Joshua Truchon won the Division-1 boys individual title in 15:18.3, while Oconomowoc won the Division-1 boys team title with 109 points.