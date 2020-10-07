Central's Jantz, Wilmot's Rosenstreter and Hammond qualify for state tennis

Central junior Tristin Jantz, Wilmot senior Halle Rosenstreter and Wilmot sophomore Gwen Hammond will be traveling just down the road to Lake Geneva next week for the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament.
Jantz finished fourth at No. 1 singles, while Rosenstreter and Hammond teamed up to finish third at No. 1 doubles on Wednesday in a Division-1 sectional at Tremper.
The top four finishers at No. 1 singles and doubles and the winners at No. 2 singles and doubles qualified automatically for the State Tournament, which will be next week Thursday through Saturday at Lake Geneva Tennis. The tournament is normally at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the University of Wisconsin campus, but there will be no state tournament events in Madison this fall.
Additionally, a maximum of 16 additional singles players and doubles teams — one from each sectional — will receive state bids, as selected by a State Seeding Committee and pending WIAA approval. The special qualifiers had not been selected as of Wednesday night.
In the No. 1 singles draw, Jantz (12-4) made sure she got in automatically.
She was seeded fifth after reaching the draw's quarterfinals out of Monday's subsectional, also at Tremper, and punched her ticket to state with a 6-0, 6-4 quarterfinal victory over second-seeded Mana Usui of Franklin.
Jantz fell to fourth-seeded Elizabeth Sobieski of Muskego in the semifinals and fell behind 4-0 to third-seeded Maggie Krill of Brookfield East in the first set of the third-place match before retiring.
But Jantz had already secured a state berth with her top-four finish.
Rosenstreter and Hammond, meanwhile, were seeded No. 5 in the No. 1 doubles draw out of Monday's subsectional and got past second-seeded Ava Meyer and Maia Samuelson of New Berlin Eisenhower, 6-1, 7-5, in their first match Wednesday.
Rosenstreter and Hammond (7-2) lost to fourth-seeded Sophia Dekker and Madelyn Dziubek of Franklin in three sets in the semifinals but bounced back by winning the third-place match, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4, against third-seeded Emma Lo and Therese Raster of Brookfield East.
Also in the No. 1 singles draw, Bradford senior Alyssa Davison and Indian Trail sophomore Lainy Ristau advanced out of Monday's subsectional but lost their first matches Wednesday. Ristau, seeded eighth, came within a whisker of qualifying automatically for state but fell to Krill, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.
In the No. 1 doubles field, the Central duo of senior Emily Wermeling and junior Alexandra Wells and the Tremper team of senior Naomi Donkor and sophomore Izzy Gentz advanced out of the subsectional but dropped their opening matches Wednesday.
In the draws that weren't eligible to qualify for state, Indian Trail junior Kaitlyn Youngman defeated Central junior Christian Ekkela, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, in the third-place match at No. 3 singles, while Indian Trail sophomore Olivia Roberts finished fourth at No. 4 singles.
In No. 3 doubles, Bradford's senior team of Julianna Torres and Hayden Kozmer won their third-place match over Burlington's Payton Morton and Abigail Boettcher, 6-3, 8-6.
Muskego won the sectional team title, with scores combined from Monday and Wednesday, to advance to the Team State Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 24 at Lake Geneva Tennis.
Franklin was second in the 20-team field, Brookfield East placed third, Indian Trail was fourth, Central tied for sixth, Bradford placed eighth, Tremper was 11th and Wilmot finished 12th.
Division-2
The St. Joseph No. 1 doubles duo of senior Maddie Leinenweber and sophomore Katie Leinenweber advanced from a Division-2 subsectional on Monday to Wednesday's sectional at East Troy and were seeded second, but they fell to eighth-seeded Emily Dorow and Jeslyn Singson of Waukesha Catholic Memorial in their first match.
Racine Prairie sophomore Jaclyn Palmen, a Kenosha resident, was teamed with freshman Lily Jorgenson as the top seed in No. 1 doubles, but they also fell in their first match, to sixth-seeded Natasha Davis and Abi Knox of Shorewood.
Tremper-IT Vball 1
Tremper-IT Vball 2
Tremper-IT Vball 3
Tremper-IT Vball 4
Tremper-IT Vball 5
Tremper-IT Boys Soccer 3
Tremp-IT Soccer 1
Tremper-IT Soccer 2
Tremper-IT Soccer 4
Tremper-IT Soccer 5
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
TREMPER VS BRADFORD SWIMMING
Girls Vball 1
Girls Vball 2
Girls Vball 3
Girls Vball 4
Girls Vball 5
Girls Vball 6
Girls Vball 7
Girls Vball 8
Girls Vball 9
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER SOCCER PRACTICE
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
TREMPER BRADFORD TENNIS
Tremp-IT VBall 1
Tremp-IT VBall 2
Tremp-IT VBall 3
Tremp-IT VBall 4
Tremp-IT Girls VBall 5
Tremp-IT VBall 6
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!