Central's Jantz, Wilmot's Rosenstreter and Hammond qualify for state tennis

Central junior Tristin Jantz, Wilmot senior Halle Rosenstreter and Wilmot sophomore Gwen Hammond will be traveling just down the road to Lake Geneva next week for the WIAA Division-1 State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament.

Jantz finished fourth at No. 1 singles, while Rosenstreter and Hammond teamed up to finish third at No. 1 doubles on Wednesday in a Division-1 sectional at Tremper.

The top four finishers at No. 1 singles and doubles and the winners at No. 2 singles and doubles qualified automatically for the State Tournament, which will be next week Thursday through Saturday at Lake Geneva Tennis. The tournament is normally at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the University of Wisconsin campus, but there will be no state tournament events in Madison this fall.

Additionally, a maximum of 16 additional singles players and doubles teams — one from each sectional — will receive state bids, as selected by a State Seeding Committee and pending WIAA approval. The special qualifiers had not been selected as of Wednesday night.

In the No. 1 singles draw, Jantz (12-4) made sure she got in automatically.