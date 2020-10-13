Central's Kylie Walker ties for 3rd, Katelyn Walker 22nd at state golf tourney

"It was crazy."

After going out with a 42 on the front nine, Walker came back in with another 42 on the back. She was tied for seventh when she finished her round, but there were still players on the course.

"We were just trying to post a number to get in, because we knew those other kids were going to have to fight it for a little bit longer than we were," Dahl said.

Indeed, Walker rose as others fell, but the two leaders just didn't fall far enough.

Katelyn Walker, meanwhile, put together a solid round Tuesday, firing a front-nine 40 and a back-nine 45 to make a nice comeback after Monday's tough round.

"She struggled (Monday), and I'm just proud that she got back out here today, put yesterday behind her and played well (Tuesday)," Kylie said of her sister.

Kylie also said the twins are considering playing basketball this winter. They live right on the course at The Club at Strawberry Creek, so they'll play golf until it gets too cold, at which point they'll practice on the simulator in their basement.

After all, this season was only the beginning.