Central's Thomas has big day at State Girls Swim Meet

Welcome to the girls state swimming scene, Mackenzie Thomas.

If the Central freshman wasn't already on the radar for the top girls swimming talent in the state, she certainly placed herself into that picture with a tremendous performance in her first appearance at the WIAA Division-1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.

Competing for the Badger Combined team, which includes swimmers from Central, Wilmot, Big Foot, Williams Bay and Lake Geneva Badger, Thomas reached the podium twice in individual events and once in a relay event.

She placed third in the 50-yard freestyle (23.84 seconds), fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.3) and was part of Badger's 200 freestyle relay team that finished second in 1:35.16. Central sophomore Zoe McNeill was also on the 200 freestyle relay team.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, Thomas and McNeill were part of Badger's 400 freestyle relay squad that placed ninth in 3:36.02, missing out on that podium by three spots.

Thomas' stellar performance helped the Badgers rack up 107 team points, which was good enough for ninth place in the team standings. Brookfield East claimed the state team title with 340 points.