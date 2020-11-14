 Skip to main content
Central's Thomas has big day at State Girls Swim Meet
WIAA Girls State Swim Meet

Central's Thomas has big day at State Girls Swim Meet

Mackenzie Thomas Swim

Central freshman Mackenzie Thomas, who competes for the Badger Combined co-op team, reacts during a WIAA Division-1 girls swimming sectional at Muskego on Nov. 7. In the State Meet on Saturday at Waukesha South, Mackenzie placed third in the 50-yard freestyle, fourth in the 100 breaststroke and was part of Badger's 200 freestyle relay team that placed second.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Welcome to the girls state swimming scene, Mackenzie Thomas.

If the Central freshman wasn't already on the radar for the top girls swimming talent in the state, she certainly placed herself into that picture with a tremendous performance in her first appearance at the WIAA Division-1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at the Waukesha South Natatorium on Saturday.

Competing for the Badger Combined team, which includes swimmers from Central, Wilmot, Big Foot, Williams Bay and Lake Geneva Badger, Thomas reached the podium twice in individual events and once in a relay event.

She placed third in the 50-yard freestyle (23.84 seconds), fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.3) and was part of Badger's 200 freestyle relay team that finished second in 1:35.16. Central sophomore Zoe McNeill was also on the 200 freestyle relay team.

Additionally, Thomas and McNeill were part of Badger's 400 freestyle relay squad that placed ninth in 3:36.02, missing out on that podium by three spots.

Thomas' stellar performance helped the Badgers rack up 107 team points, which was good enough for ninth place in the team standings. Brookfield East claimed the state team title with 340 points.

Tremper senior Jasper Bunker, meanwhile, wrapped up her standout high school with her third trip to state and competed in two events Saturday.

Bunker missed out on the podium by just one spot in the 100 butterfly, placing seventh in 57.1, and she placed 14th in the 50 freestyle (24.19).

Indian Trail junior Joanne Banaszak made her second state appearance in diving and had a solid showing, placing ninth with 384.45 points.

