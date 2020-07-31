Chamness steps down at Tremper

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ben Chamness went out on a high note.

After seven seasons, Chamness has stepped down as the Tremper boys basketball coach. He informed administrators recently, concluding his seven-year tenure with a 2019-20 campaign in which the Trojans reached the WIAA Division-1 sectional finals and were a victory away from their first State Tournament appearance since 2001, when Chamness played for the team.

Unfortunately, that game was never played, as the remainder of the season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, Chamness — who went 61-105 over his seven seasons at his alma mater — finished his time with one of the most memorable runs in program history.

On Friday, Chamness told the News his reason for stepping down was simply to spend more time with his family. Chamness has two sons under the age of 3, and he said the demands of coaching were taking too much time away from his wife and kids.

He will continue in his positions as a physical education teacher at Somers and as a summer physical education teacher at Tremper.