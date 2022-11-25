Champs Sports Cross Country Championships Midwest Regional at UW-Parkside Saturday

SOMERS — Top high school cross country runners from more than 13 states will compete in the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships Midwest Regional on Saturday in hopes of becoming a national finalist.

Entering its 43rd year, the Champs Sports Cross Country Championship (formerly Foot Locker Cross Country) is the longest running cross country race in the nation, comprised of four regional 5K races across the country.

The Northeast (Bronx, N.Y.) and South (Charlotte, N.C.) regional races will also be held on Saturday. The West Regional (Walnut, Calif.) race will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3.

More than 10,000 of the nation’s leading high school runners are expected to compete in the regional meets.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been home of the Midwest Regional for the past 35 years and has spawned the career of many runners who went on to become national champions including Cole Hocker , Adam Goucher, Jorge Torres, Dathan Ritzenhein, Lukas Verzbicas, Grant Fisher, Megan Goethals, Melody Fairchild and Anna Rohrer.

The Top 10 finishers from each seeded regional race qualify for the Champs Sports Cross Country National Finals (Dec. 10 in San Diego) and will join the likes of Olympians Molly Seidel, Meb Keflezighi and Ryan Hall as well as American record-holder, Alan Webb.

The Midwest Region, consisting of athletes from Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and U.S. citizens in overseas military installations, will race along the 5,000-meter mixed terrain course at UW-Parkside.

Saturday's schedule will include:

10 a.m.: Freshman/Sophomore Boys Race

10:40 a.m.: Girls Championship Race

11:25 a.m.: Boys Championship Race

12:05 p.m.: Coach Fed Youth Championship - 3K

12:35 p.m.: High School Girls Race

1:10 p.m. : Junior/Senior Boys Race

1:45 p.m.: Open Race