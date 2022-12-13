Christian Life boys basketball crunches crosstown rival Reuther

The crosstown rivalry of the two of the smaller high schools in Kenosha County is alive and well.

And this year, it was the little engine that could - and did.

The Christian Life Eagles boys basketball squad got a game-high 22 points from Sam Jennings and cruised to a 59-40 victory over what head coach Duke Montgomery calls crosstown rival Reuther Monday night in an annual tradition that usually "comes down to a buzzer beater."

This year, no such drama was needed.

The Eagles improved to 4-1 on the season and are currently tied for first place in the Midwest Classic Conference at 2-0 with Heritage Christian and Brookfield Academy.

Jennings, a senior captain and all-county selection as a junior, scored 20 of his 22 in the first half, and fellow senior captain Camren Simpson added 19 points in the win.

Junior Will Barris chipped in 12 points for the Eagles.

Reuther dropped to 1-3 on the young season.

Montgomery, now in his second season at the helm, feels really good about this year's team.

Along with assistant coaches Devon Jackson and Trae McClellan, Montgomery hopes to improve on last year's 9-15 record with only two MCC victories.

There are 14 players this season, along with five returning letter-winners - Jennings, Simpson, Jack Helzer, Vaughn Ricker and Micah Stanphill.

Other returning letter-winners include juniors Barris, Nolan Carrol and Mason Simpson.

Jennings is leading the team with 23.3 points per game this season, and Carroll is adding 19. This year's strong start has Montgomery believing his squad can make some noise this season.

"We are an underrated team in Kenosha County," Montgomery said. "Our No. 1 goal is to prove everyone wrong."

"I believe this season will be a good one for CLS. We have returning leadership, but the core of the team is still young."

With a simple goal to improve every day, Montgomery and the Eagles on their way to a promising campaign.

Don't sleep on the Bulldogs

Reuther, although forgotten at times in the county when it comes to sports, has plenty of reasons to like its boys basketball team this season.

Head coach Cliff McKenzie is in his 10th season, and he'll add assistant coach Jeman Howze to this year's mix.

At 11-9 overall and 8-2 in the Indian Trails Blue Conference last season, it's safe to say the Bulldogs should be in the mix for a conference championship this season.

Junior guard Kamauri Leavell, a first team all-conference player with 15.5 points per game last year, is already putting up 17 points per game this season.

And senior Jamari Osbourne has made a tremendous leap, with 16 points per game in his first three games this season. Osbourne averaged 7 points last season.

Other key returning letter-winners include senior Jermaine Hayden and senior Connor Young.

McKenzie said newcomers that should contribute this season are senior Canin McKinney and junior Avantay Johnson.

"We expect to contend for the Indian Trail-Blue Conference championship," McKenzie said. "Playing good, consistent fundamental basketball and getting better each time the Bulldogs take the court are goals this season."

McKenzie says he is on pace to earn his 100th career victory this season.

As for the conference, he says Reuther is the favorite, followed by Maranatha Baptist Academy, Mountain Top and Academy of Excellence.

Overall, there is a lot to love about this Bulldog squad.

"The return of Avantay Johnson from Texas," McKenzie notes as just one reason Reuther can have a special season. "He’s our defensive standout, brings a ton of energy and is very active around the rim and has improved on his offensive game.

"Canin McKinney comes with intensity and is very versatile with a high IQ. Jamarie Osbourne will be one of our top outside shooters who can light it up real quick. Kamauri Leavell has an all-around game and could be one of the top players here in Kenosha. Jermaine Hayden gives us that steady presence and leadership in the locker room."