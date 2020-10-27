Christian Life football team upends Living Word Lutheran again

The Christian Life football team will have pleasant memories of visiting the town of Jackson in 2020.

For the second time this season, the Eagles traveled to Jackson to face Living Word Lutheran, and for the second time they won, this time by a 27-6 score on Saturday afternoon in Jackson.

This game was considered a Midwest Classic Conference game, but the teams also met on Oct. 10 in Jackson for a non-conference game after both teams' opponents that week forfeited. CLS won that game, 40-19.

Including their forfeit victory, the Eagles improved to 3-3 on the season with Saturday's victory.

CLS led 14-0 after one quarter and 21-6 at halftime before shutting out LWL in the second half.

Sophomore quarterback Erik Decker finished 5-of-7 for 90 yards and tossed four touchdown passes for the Eagles, two to junior Gabe Diaz and one each to sophomore Abdi Hammond and junior Carl Travis.

Senior Logan Houston, meanwhile, churned out 157 rushing yards on 19 carries, an average of 8.3 per tote.

Diaz finished with 72 receiving yards on three catches, junior Marcus Ramirez rushed for 63 yards, Decker ran for 55 yards and Hammond added 44 yards on the ground.