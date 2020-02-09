CLS cruises to wrestling tourney title

The Christian Life wrestling team was missing five members of its starting lineup for Saturday's Pacer Premier at Shoreland Lutheran.
No problem.
The Eagles won titles in seven weight classes to dominate the field with 242.5 points, well ahead of second-place Racine St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie's 165.
The event is considered a conference tournament, as it combines the Metro Classic and Midwest Classic conferences into one bracket in order to improve the competition.
A member of the Midwest Classic Conference, CLS was ranked No. 10 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll. The Eagles will next compete in regionals Saturday at Orfordville Parkview, where they'll vie for their eighth straight regional title.
"I don't believe any Kenosha County team has ever won eight regionals in a a row," CLS coach Tim Pinter said.
"... (On Saturday), we were missing five wrestlers from our starting lineup for various reasons. I could not be more proud of the guys that stepped up and filled those spots. They wrestled like champions. We will see what we are really made of in the next few weeks."
The Eagles had five wrestlers finish first with all pins Saturday in Troy Dolphin (41-1) at 120 pounds, Nathan Calabrese (29-13) at 126, Javis Pinter (35-3) at 132, Kade Pinter (41-2) at 138 and Sam Wilson (27-6) at 152.
Dolphin was ranked No. 3 in Division-3 at 113 in the latest state rankings, Javis Pinter was No. 2 at 126 and Kade Pinter was No. 3 at 138.
Also winning for the Eagles on Saturday were Carl Travis (31-13) at 160 and Jacob Shaffer (6-2) at 182.
Lucky Paolone (18-5) placed second at 145, Ben Gutierrez (17-14) was second at 195, Caleb Ryherd (11-13) finished second at 285, Luke Mezatis (21-17) took third at 106 and Jonathan Shaffer (29-13) finished third at 126.
Shoreland had a champion in Mason Gill, who upped his mark to 35-3 by recording three pins for the title at 106.
Also for the Pacers, Ben Schimanski (26-10) placed second at 120, Taylor Johnson (17-5) was second at 152, Jason Wienke (12-14) finished third at 113, Lance Villarreal (12-27) was third at 145 and Alex Vega (16-13) placed third at 220.
St. Joseph had a second-place finish from Brendan Rafferty (17-12) and third-place showings from Ian Vargas (1-9) at 170 and Benjamin Franklin (7-9) at 138.
Shoreland placed fourth in the eight-team standings with 109 points, while St. Joseph was sixth with 80.
Mike Johnson
