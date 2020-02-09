CLS cruises to wrestling tourney title

The Christian Life wrestling team was missing five members of its starting lineup for Saturday's Pacer Premier at Shoreland Lutheran.

No problem.

The Eagles won titles in seven weight classes to dominate the field with 242.5 points, well ahead of second-place Racine St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Prairie's 165.

The event is considered a conference tournament, as it combines the Metro Classic and Midwest Classic conferences into one bracket in order to improve the competition.

A member of the Midwest Classic Conference, CLS was ranked No. 10 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll. The Eagles will next compete in regionals Saturday at Orfordville Parkview, where they'll vie for their eighth straight regional title.

"I don't believe any Kenosha County team has ever won eight regionals in a a row," CLS coach Tim Pinter said.

"... (On Saturday), we were missing five wrestlers from our starting lineup for various reasons. I could not be more proud of the guys that stepped up and filled those spots. They wrestled like champions. We will see what we are really made of in the next few weeks."