CLS football seniors bid adieu

The end of the season almost always comes hard and fast.
That, of course, has never been truer than during this pandemic-riddled fall, when a team really never knows when it’s played its final down.
Though the end was imminent midway through the fourth quarter of its 49-7 loss Friday to crosstown foe St. Joseph in a WIAA Division-5 Level 1 playoff game at Jaskwhich Stadium, the Christian Life football team never stopped trying.
Taking the ball with a little over 10 minutes remaining, trailing 42-0 and with the clock running, the Eagles mounted a quick-strike, five-play drive that essentially consisted of two long pass plays, the second of which was a 34-yard scoring strike from sophomore quarterback Erik Decker (3-of-10 for 76 yards with one interception and one TD) to senior jack-of-all trades Logan Houston.
Houston, who finished with a workmanlike 51 rushing yards and 85 yards total against a tough St. Joseph defense, demonstrated on the play everything that CLS wants to be as a program.
“Logan Houston, who is one of our best athletes, broke to the (near) sideline and caught it, and he turned upfield (at about the St. Joseph 25-yard line) and was able to get in the end zone,” said CLS coach Jack Decker, whose team clashed with the Lancers for the first but certainly not the final time as a varsity program.
It was also the Eagles’ first postseason appearance in five total seasons as a varsity program, still notable even though it came under different circumstances. And how fitting it was that Houston scored the final points of the season and his career on the same play.
“He filled the shoes of Jacob Shaffer,” said Jack Decker, referring to one of the leaders of last year’s team, which ushered in the Eagles’ second stint as a varsity program.
“Last year, we used Logan as more of a slot receiver. This year, we were wondering who was gonna fill those shoes as our primary ball-carrier, and it ended up being Logan Houston.
“He did a great job. He averaged about nine yards a carry throughout the season, 500-plus yards in five (regular-season) games. So he had a really good season.”
In the rebirth of a program after a three-year varsity absence, Houston was hardly alone.
Support Local Journalism
“CJ’s been a hard-nosed kid,” Jack Decker said of CJ McDaniel, a senior linebacker, fullback and punter who rumbled for 16 yards on two last-possession carries as a sendoff. “He wrestled for many years. He’s been in our program since the third grade.
“He went up through our youth program. He’s always been a leader on the team. He did a great job as fullback and as an inside linebacker.”
As Decker trotted four instrumental seniors in front of their teammates one by one after the game, it was difficult to keep a dry eye given the unprecedented challenges they had faced this past season.
“Perry (Foster) played offensive tackle,” the coach said of the diminutive 5-foot-9, 190-pound right tackle. “He didn’t start playing football until he got to high school.
“A little undersized, but he played right tackle for us and did a great job.”
As the last few remaining players, staff members and game workers trudged off the field, Decker, in his fifth season overall leading the CLS program, grappled with a myriad of emotions.
“Then we had Joe Atilano, who’s the 6-8 kid,” he said of CLS’s 230-pound left tackle. “He’s primarily a basketball player. He transferred up here this year and wanted to play football.
“He did a great job for us even though he hadn’t played (football) in a couple of years.”
The results weren’t always glowing for the quartet, but their collective impact on the resurrected program won’t soon be forgotten. They meant far more than this single 3-4 season.
“We’re proud of the boys, who have come a long way,” Jack Decker said, raising his head up high on the wintry night. “Each year, we’re improving.
“Most of the kids are back. We’re losing only four.”
