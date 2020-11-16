CLS football seniors bid adieu

It was also the Eagles’ first postseason appearance in five total seasons as a varsity program, still notable even though it came under different circumstances. And how fitting it was that Houston scored the final points of the season and his career on the same play.

“He filled the shoes of Jacob Shaffer,” said Jack Decker, referring to one of the leaders of last year’s team, which ushered in the Eagles’ second stint as a varsity program.

“Last year, we used Logan as more of a slot receiver. This year, we were wondering who was gonna fill those shoes as our primary ball-carrier, and it ended up being Logan Houston.

“He did a great job. He averaged about nine yards a carry throughout the season, 500-plus yards in five (regular-season) games. So he had a really good season.”

In the rebirth of a program after a three-year varsity absence, Houston was hardly alone.

“CJ’s been a hard-nosed kid,” Jack Decker said of CJ McDaniel, a senior linebacker, fullback and punter who rumbled for 16 yards on two last-possession carries as a sendoff. “He wrestled for many years. He’s been in our program since the third grade.