CLS football team cancels final two games

Due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, the Christian Life football team will not be able to play the last two games on its schedule, athletic director Troy Tennyson announced Thursday night.

Tennyson said the team is in quarantine, so the Eagles won't play their final two scheduled games, Saturday against St. Joseph at Jaskwhich Stadium and next week Friday at Burlington Catholic Central.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Including one forfeit victory, CLS finished with a 3-3 record.

"We feel badly that we won't be able to compete over the next two weeks," Tennyson said. "Our coaches and players have done a great job in a very difficult season. However, the health and safety of our students is far more important than sports."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.