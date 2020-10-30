 Skip to main content
CLS football team cancels final two games
High School Football

CLS football team cancels final two games

Due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, the Christian Life football team will not be able to play the last two games on its schedule, athletic director Troy Tennyson announced Thursday night.

Tennyson said the team is in quarantine, so the Eagles won't play their final two scheduled games, Saturday against St. Joseph at Jaskwhich Stadium and next week Friday at Burlington Catholic Central.

Including one forfeit victory, CLS finished with a 3-3 record.

"We feel badly that we won't be able to compete over the next two weeks," Tennyson said. "Our coaches and players have done a great job in a very difficult season. However, the health and safety of our students is far more important than sports."

