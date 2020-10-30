CLS football team cancels final two games

Due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, the Christian Life football team will not be able to play the last two games on its schedule, athletic director Troy Tennyson announced Thursday night.
Tennyson said the team is in quarantine, so the Eagles won't play their final two scheduled games, Saturday against St. Joseph at Jaskwhich Stadium and next week Friday at Burlington Catholic Central.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Including one forfeit victory, CLS finished with a 3-3 record.
"We feel badly that we won't be able to compete over the next two weeks," Tennyson said. "Our coaches and players have done a great job in a very difficult season. However, the health and safety of our students is far more important than sports."
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Tremper's Deszmund White carries the ball during a Southeast Conference game against Franklin at Ameche Field on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Tremper's Deszmund White protects the ball during a Southeast Conference game against Franklin in Week 3. The Trojans travel to Oak Creek for a Week 4 SEC game on Friday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Tremper quarterback Ryan McGonegle hands off to Maison Flynn during a Southeast Conference game against Franklin in Week 3. The Trojans dropped a Week 4 SEC contest at Oak Creek, 33-14, on Friday night.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWs
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Tremper's Jake Korbakes breaks a tackle during a Southeast Conference game against Franklin at Ameche Field on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Tremper's Jake Korbakes breaks a tackle during a Southeast Conference game against Franklin at Ameche Field on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Tremper quarterback Ryan McGonegle looks to pass during a Southeast Conference game against Franklin in Week 3. The Trojans play Indian Trail on Friday in an SEC game at Jaskwhich Stadium.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Shore FB 1
Shoreland Lutheran's Aidan Erbe (54) and Paul Otto Jr. (60) try to get to University School quarterback C.J. Boyd during a Metro Classic Conference game on Friday at Shoreland.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Shore FB 2
Shoreland Lutheran quarterback Sawyer Smith looks to pass during a Metro Classic Conference game against University School on Friday at Shoreland.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Shore FB 3
Shoreland Lutheran's Konnor Hill looks to run during a Week 3 Metro Classic Conference game against University School. The Pacers fell to defending WIAA Division-5 state champion Lake Country Lutheran, 62-21, in Week 4 on Friday night in Hartland. Hill had a pair of touchdown catches.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Shore FB 4
Shoreland Lutheran quarterback Sawyer Smith attempts to run during a Metro Classic Conference game against University School earlier this season. The Pacers host Ozaukee in a non-conference game Friday night.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Shore FB 5
Shoreland Lutheran’s Konnor Hill is chased by several University School defenders, who forced a fumble on the play, during a Metro Classic Conference game on Friday at Shoreland.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Shore FB 6
Tony Moyao (21) and Nick Durham (57) are among the Shoreland Lutheran defenders University School's Stephawn Easley during a Metro Classic Conference game on Friday at Shoreland.
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS
Cent-Wilm FB 1
Central’s Alex Dowell (64) celebrates with coach Jared Franz (wearing mask) and teammates after the Falcons’ 37-31 win over Wilmot in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake on Tuesday night.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Cent-Wilm FB 2
Central's Ben LeFebve kicks during the Falcons' 37-31 win over Wilmot in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake on Tuesday night.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Cent-Wilm FB 4
Central football players CJ Shane (25) and Michael Mulhollon (1) give head coach Jared Franz a celebratory shower on Tuesday night after the Falcons’ 37-31 win over county rival Wilmot in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake. It was Central’s first defeat of Wilmot since 2010.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Cent-Wilm FB 3
Central's Connor Grinde goes up for a catch during a Week 3 game against Wilmot on Tuesday night. The Falcons host Union Grove on Friday night in a Week 4 matchup between teams jockeying for position at the top of the Southern Lakes Conference.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Cent-Wilm FB 5
Central's Michael Mulhollon (1) and CJ Shane (25) seek out coach Jared Franz for a celebratory shower after the Falcons' 37-31 win over Wilmot in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake on Tuesday night.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Cent-Wilm FB 6
Central quarterback Michael Mulhollon looks for space during the Falcons' 37-31 win over Wilmot in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake on Tuesday night.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Cent-Wilm FB 7
Central quarterback Michael Mulhollon runs with Wilmot's Kafar Briggs (33) and Caden Mulhollon (20) in pursuit during the Falcons' 37-31 win in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake on Tuesday night.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Cent-Wilm FB 8
Central's Viny Greco finds daylight during the Falcons' 37-31 win over Wilmot in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake on Tuesday night.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Cent-Wilm FB 9
Wilmot's quarterback Cooper Zimmerman tries to gain the edge as Central's Jakob Simmons (42) and Jacob Seward (82) pursue during the Falcons' 37-31 win in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake on Tuesday night.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Cent-Wilm FB 10
Wilmot's Leo Falletti tries to get through Central tacklers CJ Shane (25) and Devin Griffin (8) during the Falcons' 37-31 win in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake on Oct. 13.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Cent-Wilm FB 11
Wilmot’s Leo Falletti breaks through against Central during the Falcons’ 37-31 win in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake on Oct. 13.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Cent-Wilm FB 12
Wilmot’s Cooper Zimmerman (12) and Leo Falletti (8) celebrate Falletti’s touchdown against Central during a Week 3 Southern Lakes Conference game. The Panthers play at Lake Geneva Badger in Week 5 SLC action Friday night.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Cent-Wilm FB 13
Wilmot’s Ethan Ivan (62) and Mason Langford (6) bear down on Central quarterback Michael Mulhollon during the Falcons’ 37-31 win in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Paddock Lake on Oct. 13.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Cent-Wilm FB 14
Wilmot's Korik Klein goes in for a touchdown against Central during a Week 3 game in Paddock Lakes on Tuesday night. The Panthers host Delavan-Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Frank Bucci Field on Oct. 13.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!