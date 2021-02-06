CLS sends six to D-3 State Meet

The Christian Life wrestling team came up just short of earning a spot in the WIAA Division-3 State Team Tournament, but six Eagles will still head to state as individuals.
Junior Troy Dolphin and senior Isaiah Hernandez won sectional titles at 120 and 220 pounds, respectively, in a Division-3 sectional at Dodgeland on Saturday, while freshman Drew Dolphin (106), freshman Jordan Luhr (126), freshman Ian Grubbs (113) and senior Javis Pinter (138) each finished second to earn state berths.
The top two individuals in each weight class advanced to the Division-3 State Individual Tournament on Saturday at Wausau East.
The winning team at each of the four Division-3 sectionals, meanwhile, advanced to team state on Feb. 20 at Wausau West. There were no team duals at sectionals this year, so teams were scored based on points assigned to individual finishers, through six places.
With 11 wrestlers in its sectional, CLS — ranked No. 4 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll — had an excellent chance to rack up enough points to win the sectional. But it was third-ranked Random Lake that scored the most points with 202, while CLS finished second with 161.
Nevertheless, the Eagles had some tremendous individual performances Saturday.
At 120, second-ranked Troy Dolphin improved to 15-0 with three wins Saturday. He pinned Ozaukee's Efran Altamirano and Horicon's Brady Groenwold to reach the title match, where he met fifth-ranked Cole Slark of Markesan.
Dolphin dominated that match, winning by a 15-0 technical fall in 4 minutes, 10 seconds. It's a return trip to state for Dolphin, who placed third at state at 113 last year.
Hernandez, meanwhile, was ranked No. 8 at 220 and defeated Princeton/Green Lake's Alexander Douglas, 6-0, then pinned Waterloo's Max Bresl to reach the title match.
There, Hernandez upped his record to 17-3 by pinning Dodgeland's Louie White in 4:21.
Second-place finishers
Seventh-ranked Drew Dolphin (14-3) won two matches at 106 before losing the title match to third-ranked Mason Carpenter of Oshkosh Lourdes, 7-3.
That sent Dolphin to the second-place match against sixth-ranked Jesse Burg of Cedar Grove-Belgium, who Dolphin had already pinned in 5:06 in the second round. Therefore, Dolphin secured second place and was not required to wrestle Burg again.
Luhr entered sectionals unranked at 126 but won two matches before falling to fifth-ranked Juan Alonso of Waterloo, 5-2, in the title match. That sent Luhr to the second-place match against Marshfield's Drew Johnson, who Luhr had already pinned in 1:17 in the second round, so Luhr (15-5) advanced to state.
Grubbs, ranked No. 11 at 113, won a pair of matches before losing to seventh-ranked Tanner Birenbaum of Random Lake by a 9-0 major decision in the title match.
Grubbs (16-1) had to face Princeton/Green Lake's Hunter Lambert in the second-place match after Lambert wrestled back, but Grubbs dispatched Lambert by a 14-0 major decision to take second.
Javis Pinter, ranked No. 3 at 138, won his first match before being defeated by second-ranked Cash Stewart of Poynette, 9-5, in the second round.
Pinter (20-2) wrestled back to the second-place match with a pin of Oakfield's Alex Wilson before defeating Random Lake's Parker Scholler, ranked No. 8, by a 7-3 decision to nab a state bid. Pinter placed third at state at 126 last year.
The Eagles had three other wrestlers place, as senior David Sisson (160) took fourth and senior Kade Pinter (145) and junior Carl Travis (182) were fifth.
St. Joseph, meanwhile, had two placements in the sectional, as sophomore Marco Matteucci was fifth at 195 and freshman Jayden Gordon was fifth at 152.
Advancing to the sectional but losing their first two matches Saturday and not placing were CLS senior Nathan Calabrese (132), CLS sophomore Jack Helzer (185) and St. Joseph senior Nathan Mullen (170).
The Lancers totaled 17 points to finish 16th in the team standings.