CLS sends six to D-3 State Meet

The Christian Life wrestling team came up just short of earning a spot in the WIAA Division-3 State Team Tournament, but six Eagles will still head to state as individuals.

Junior Troy Dolphin and senior Isaiah Hernandez won sectional titles at 120 and 220 pounds, respectively, in a Division-3 sectional at Dodgeland on Saturday, while freshman Drew Dolphin (106), freshman Jordan Luhr (126), freshman Ian Grubbs (113) and senior Javis Pinter (138) each finished second to earn state berths.

The top two individuals in each weight class advanced to the Division-3 State Individual Tournament on Saturday at Wausau East.

The winning team at each of the four Division-3 sectionals, meanwhile, advanced to team state on Feb. 20 at Wausau West. There were no team duals at sectionals this year, so teams were scored based on points assigned to individual finishers, through six places.

With 11 wrestlers in its sectional, CLS — ranked No. 4 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll — had an excellent chance to rack up enough points to win the sectional. But it was third-ranked Random Lake that scored the most points with 202, while CLS finished second with 161.

Nevertheless, the Eagles had some tremendous individual performances Saturday.