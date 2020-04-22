CLS senior Scott entering junior hockey

The USHL, which Scott was drafted into by Waterloo, is the only Tier I junior hockey league in the country. The NAHL, which Scott was tendered into by Janesville, is just below that as the only Tier II junior league. Since he was drafted by Waterloo, Scott can't be drafted by another USHL team this year. Similarly, since the Jets tendered him, Scott can't be tendered by another NAHL team.

Basically, the NAHL serves as a stepping stone for the USHL. Scott will try out for Waterloo this summer in an attempt to make its 30-man roster. If he doesn't, then he said he'll play with Janesville.

Waterloo boasts 18 alumni that have made their NHL debuts since 2011. The Black Hawks have also sent many former players to NCAA Division I programs, including Joe Pavelski and Ross Carlson, who helped the University of Wisconsin win a national title back in 2006.

Scott already got a brief taste of the USHL in December, when Waterloo called him up for four games. He recorded an assist, which he called "probably the biggest achievement that I've ever had so far."

"It was a really cool experience," Scott said. "It definitely helped me learn what I needed to do in order to get to that next level and where everybody else was at, what (competitive) level, how much hard work is put into it. So it showed me a lot of that."