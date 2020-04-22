CLS senior Scott entering junior hockey

Jared Scott has entered the world of junior hockey.
And he has options.
The 18-year-old Christian Life senior recently signed a tender with the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League after nine standout seasons with the Milwaukee Junior Admirals of the Tier I Elite (Youth) Hockey League.
Scott was previously drafted by the Waterloo (Iowa) Black Hawks in Phase II of the 2019 United States Hockey League Draft.
He began skating at 3 years old and never stopped.
"I grew up in a hockey family," Scott said. "My aunts, they played for Team Illinois (Tier I youth, like the Junior Admirals). So that was my main objective, was just to beat my aunts and my uncle, because my whole family was just hockey crazed. I don't know, it just grew on me and I started skating.
"I never wanted to go slow. I was always buzzing around the ice."
The speedy forward is now into the high-level rungs of American junior hockey, which takes some deciphering.
While some elite hockey players do go the high school route, it's more common for the best of the best to compete with top amateur outfits like the Junior Admirals before advancing into junior hockey or college — or into junior hockey and then college — and potentially into the pros.
The USHL, which Scott was drafted into by Waterloo, is the only Tier I junior hockey league in the country. The NAHL, which Scott was tendered into by Janesville, is just below that as the only Tier II junior league. Since he was drafted by Waterloo, Scott can't be drafted by another USHL team this year. Similarly, since the Jets tendered him, Scott can't be tendered by another NAHL team.
Basically, the NAHL serves as a stepping stone for the USHL. Scott will try out for Waterloo this summer in an attempt to make its 30-man roster. If he doesn't, then he said he'll play with Janesville.
Waterloo boasts 18 alumni that have made their NHL debuts since 2011. The Black Hawks have also sent many former players to NCAA Division I programs, including Joe Pavelski and Ross Carlson, who helped the University of Wisconsin win a national title back in 2006.
Scott already got a brief taste of the USHL in December, when Waterloo called him up for four games. He recorded an assist, which he called "probably the biggest achievement that I've ever had so far."
"It was a really cool experience," Scott said. "It definitely helped me learn what I needed to do in order to get to that next level and where everybody else was at, what (competitive) level, how much hard work is put into it. So it showed me a lot of that."
Like most in junior hockey, Scott hopes he has enough success and gains enough exposure to receive a college scholarship. He said he's been in contact with Division I programs Lake Superior State and Cornell — which was ranked No. 1 in the country before the postseason was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and is hoping to gain offers from Big Ten programs.
"I'm really hoping that I can be able to make Waterloo," Scott said. "That'll definitely open up a lot more D-I schools. Not saying that the NAHL won't either, but I feel like it'll definitely open up the high-end ones."
While in junior hockey, Scott will live with a billet family and can take online courses toward college and work a part-time job.
Scott, who's attended Christian Life since fourth grade, began his youth hockey career with the Kenosha Komets program and said he racked up 127 points one season as a kid. That prompted him to move on to the Junior Admirals, where his prospects took off.
"That's where it absolutely skyrocketed," Scott said. "I started getting more notices from coaches, and I made the team and I just kept going at it and going at it, and just kept working hard to be able to get better at the game.
"I made every single team. Not only did I make the team, but I tried to be a leader and who I wanted to be as a person, so that led me to be the captain for a few years and the assistant captain for the past three years. That organization has definitely made me so much better with how I needed to be in order to come to the NAHL or the USHL."
Scott had a stellar 2019-20 season, totaling 34 goals and 27 assists for 61 points in just 49 overall games at the midget level. In his first and only year as an 18U, he led the midget major division of the EHL with 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) in 22 games.
That was plenty to earn the tender with Janesville.
For players entering junior hockey, the physicality of players sometimes as old as 21 is daunting. Though listed at 5-foot-9 and 154 pounds on the Elite Prospects website, Scott laughed and said he's actually about 5-11, 175 pounds.
Speed, though, is his main asset, which Scott said served him well in his four-game USHL stint in December.
"I've been told by many coaches that I'm the fastest player in Tier I AAA that they've seen, and that's one of my key aspects to my game is being a speedy little forward," Scott said. "So I'm really fast, and I have a little bit of muscle that I can use, so I don't get knocked around that much.
"But I was definitely able to adapt to the USHL play style. It wasn't as hard as I thought it was going to be, but it was definitely heavy-hitting, and they knew what they were doing."
Right now, like everybody, Scott is limited in his training and workouts. He was used to spending about five days a week at the Pettit Center in Milwaukee, the home of the Junior Admirals, but doesn't have access to ice now. So he's been rollerblading and shooting pucks outside and lifting weights at home.
Whatever the case, it's all hockey all the time for Scott, who played football for a year in middle school and baseball through his freshman year — he said he was very good — before focusing strictly on hockey.
"(It) definitely has paid off," he said.
