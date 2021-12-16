Coaches pick All-County Boys Volleyball Teams

Twenty players have been named to three All-Kenosha County boys volleyball teams for 2021.

The teams were organized by Indian Trail coach Brian Sharkey, and each of the coaches nominated players for their inclusion on first and second team and honorable mention.

Seven players were voted to the first and second teams, and six received honorable mention recognition.

The following are each of the selections, listed alphabetically, along with pertinent stats and a quote from their coach when provided:

First team

Bradley Bell, Central, sr., middle hitter — First-team, All-State; first-team, All-Southern Lakes Conference; 230 kills (state leader); committed to NCAA Division I Loyola in the fall.

From Coach Drew Cox: "Kid is a monster at the net. He created a nightmare for other hitters and was able to help contribute to our high-powered offense. Cannot wait to watch him playing at the Division I level."

Zander Feudner, Indian Trail, sr., setter — Honorable mention, All-State; first-team, All-Southeast Conference; SEC Defensive Player of the Year; team captain; 54 aces, 762 assists.

From Coach Brian Sharkey: "Zander started off his career as a libero, moved to outside hitter as a junior and now became a starting setter on a team that went undefeated in conference and made it to state. He also led our team in service aces, as well as assists and was second in digs. One of the highest volleyball IQ kids I have coached."

Nathan Hill, Indian Trail, sr., right-side hitter — Honorable mention, All-State; first-team, All-SEC; SEC Offensive Player of the Year; 290 kills.

From Coach Sharkey: "Nathan broke a school record in hitting percentage this season, hitting just over .400 on the year. His ability to hit out of the front and back row made him one of the top right-side hitters in the state."

Keegan Kearby, Central, sr., setter — First-team, All-State; first-team, All-SLC; SLC Player of the Year; 1,160 assists.

From Coach Cox: "Has multiple college offers to continue his playing career at the next level. Kid is an outstanding athlete and an even better teammate."

Josh Krueger, Tremper, sr., outside hitter — Honorable mention, All-State; first-team, All-SEC; SEC Most Outstanding Player.

From Coach Chris Allen: "Josh took 90 percent of the swings for the Trojans in 2021. Many times, he was seeing triple blocks and still finding a way to score. He passed over 60 percent of the court and had a great back row presence offensively and defensively. He is a superb athlete."

Jack Rose, Central, sr., outside hitter — Honorable mention, All-State; first-team, All-SLC; 248 kills.

From Coach Cox: "Jack Rose is a tremendous athlete and leader. His ability to create and fill the role given to him is unbeatable. Any team on the state would be lucky to have his leadership qualities within their program."

Dan Tompkins, Sr., Central, outside hitter — Second-team, All-State; first-team, All-SLC; 355 kills.

From Coach Cox: "Kid is a total package on the volleyball court. His vertical is unreal, and his ability to hit all areas of the court is like no other outside (hitter) in the state. Jump serve is dominant, and the kid can pass consistently to get out of serve-receive. When you walk in the gym, you know who Dan is."

Second team

Aidan Bratzke, Indian Trail, jr., middle hitter — Second-team, All-SEC; 56 blocks. From Coach Sharkey: "Our leading blocker and second on the team in hitting percentage, Aidan had massive growth this year as a player. He will be one of the dominant middles in the SEC and in the county next season."

Jack Esser, Indian Trail, sr., outside hitter — Second-team, All-SEC; 208 kills. From Coach Sharkey: "A steady (player who) went from not seeing the court all year his junior year to playing six rotations his senior year. He has numerous shots in his arsenal that make him a very effective hitter."

Chase Kocken, Wilmot, sr., middle hitter — Second-team, All-SLC; led the team in blocks and hitting percentage. From Coach Dave Riedl: "Chase started the year a good blocker, but developed so much throughout the year that he became our most dominant hitter by the end of the season."

Wyatt Modory, Tremper, sr., setter — First-team, All-SEC. From Coach Allen: "Wyatt as a middle last year who transitioned to becoming a setter this season. Josh (Krueger's) success was due in large part to Wyatt's ability to get him the ball from anywhere on the court. He was a strong blocker and also contributed his share of kills."

Bryan Topercer, Central, sr., right-side hitter — Second-team, All-SLC; 177 kills. From Coach Cox: "Bryan is a monster at the net. Was the reason we had so much success, as he is able to shut down many starting outsides our team went up against. If you saw our team play, you knew when he hit the ball, as he created a crater in the ground each time he hit the ball. His vertical is through the roof, and his arm swing is dominant."

AJ Vescova, Wilmot, sr., setter — First-team, All-SLC; led team in assists and aces. From Coach Riedl: "AJ was our captain this year and was absolutely essential to our success, both as a player and a leader."

Jackson Wilhelmson, Indian Trail, jr., outside hitter — First-team, All-SEC; 252 kills. From Coach Sharkey: "Jackson started off his high school career as a middle and has now transitioned to the outside. He was our No. 2 hitter behind Nathan (Hill), but stepped up big when Hill was out with injury for three weeks. Excellent leader and team captain."

Honorable mention

Emilio Jaimes, Bradford, jr., libero; Charles Pryse, Bradford, fr., outside hitter; Jackson Tirado, Indian Trail, jr., libero; Andrew Michel, Tremper, jr., outside hitter; Camden Doty, Wilmot, jr., outside hitter; Dane Turner, Wilmot, so., outside hitter.

