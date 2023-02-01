College basketball: First-place men's battle, Alyssa Nelson flirts with school history for big week of UW-Parkside

SOMERS - Alyssa Nelson doesn't want to talk about the record books.

She simply wants to play basketball and win games.

The UW-Parkside living legend is on the precipice of becoming the first woman to score 2,000 points in Rangers history, and only the second player in school history.

Assistant Athletic Director Chris Selner says Parkside is hoping to drum up a large crowd for Saturday's women's game against Lake Superior State.

What better way to celebrate Alumni Day Saturday than to see one of the best players in school history?

The women's team is right in the middle of a congested pack of teams sitting near the top of the GLIAC standings with seven games to go. They've won six of their last seven and currently sit just two games outside the top spot.

Parkside hosts Ferris State on Thursday night for a 5:30 p.m. tip. The Rangers will be looking to sweep the season series against the Bulldogs for the first time since joining the GLIAC in 2017.

The Rangers then host Lake Superior State at 1:00pm on Saturday, again looking to sweep the season series. The Rangers defeated the Lakes 86-70 back on January 12th in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

As for Nelson, she's 18 points away from 2,000 career points, something that could easily happen Thursday night.

The Rangers are hoping a large crowd fills up DeSimone Arena, 4130 Petrifying Springs Rd #4034, and fans and area basketball lovers that maybe haven't gotten a chance to see some of the country's best NCAA Division 2 college basketball will be plenty entertained.

"The scoring records don't mean as much to me as winning obviously, but I think they're something I'm proud of and it is nice to see all the hard work and time in the gym really pay off," Nelson said in an email Wednesday morning. "I think one thing that makes the team tick this season is the team chemistry and we have a lot of individual talent, any given day somebody can have a big performance. Our biggest goal right now is to finish at the top of conference so we can hopefully reach our goal of making the NCAA tournament.

"I play basketball because I am extremely competitive, and the minute I started playing I knew it was something I truly enjoyed. It also has helped me build lifelong friendships. After this season, I see myself staying in the game in some way whether that's coaching or playing I'm not sure yet."

Nelson wants a big home crowd to help the Rangers win two crucial games for tournament seeding this week.

"We have only 5 home games left, and as the season is wrapping up, we need all the support we can get," she said. "We have two huge games this week that are going to help determine seeding in conference. Come out and help us defend the den!"

The "Den" hasn't necessarily friendly to the Rangers this season.

Despite a 13-8 overall record and 8-3 GLIAC mark, Parkside is 4-6 at home. That could all change this week.

Men's game has huge implications Thursday

The Parkside men’s basketball team is right in the heat of the conference title race with seven games to go.

With two road wins last weekend at Davenport and Grand Valley State, the Rangers find themselves in a tie for first in the GLIAC with Ferris State, who comes to DeSimone arena on Thursday night. Ferris State comes in winners of 11 of their last 12, including a 93-71 win over Parkside in Big Rapids, Mich. on Jan. 14.

Then on Saturday the Rangers will host Lake Superior State at 3 p.m., looking to sweep the season series over the Lakers. Saturday will also be Alumni Day at the Games at Parkside.

Rasheed Bello and Colin O’Rourke, two Parkside studs, combined for 44 points on 17-28 shooting in the win over Grand Valley State. Bello came up just two assists shy of a double-double. Bello currently is fourth among all Division II players with 54 steals this season.

“It’s hard not to be excited for this upcoming weekend," Parkside head coach Luke Reigel said. "Games like these are why you put in all the work in the preseason. It’s why you get up early and put in the extra work late. You want to be in a position during this part of the season where you are playing very meaningful games and fortunately, we will be.

"We battled through the long league road trip these past three weeks and now we cannot wait to play in front our home fans again. Obviously, Ferris is extremely talented. They were picked to win the league for a reason. We are going to have to be much better on the defensive end than we were the first time. I think we corrected some of our defensive problems on our last road trip and got back to who we are, but Ferris is a different animal. They can score from every spot on the floor and their top five off the bench would start for most teams. Overall, we are going to have to be locked in physically and mentally for 40 minutes. It will be a great challenge but I know our players are looking forward to it.

"I’d say if people have been waiting to come out to a game this year, now is the time. They will see high level basketball this weekend, and each and every game has post-season implications. It feels good to be in this spot, now we have to see if we can take our game to another level.”

Thursday is Hawaiian night at Parkside presented by Educators Credit Union, with all students in attendance getting a Hawaiian shirt, Hawaiian Lei and an Educators Credit Union and Parkside branded cup.

Saturday is Alumni Day at the Games, along with a winter hat giveaway sponsored by Community State Bank for those that pre-order their tickets by February 3.