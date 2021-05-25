College basketball: Former Central star Jaeden Zackery fulfills D-1 dream

Zackery said his teammates helped him keep his head on straight and focus on basketball, despite the natural temptations of being young and without parental supervision near Panama City Beach.

“We weren’t in a big part of Florida, and the coach had a good hold over us,” Zackery said. “He’d schedule meetings when we were going to go to the beach. Not everybody had cars, and we were far away from any cities.”

Goal is to put in work

Zackery said it will take a lot of hard and extra work to succeed in the ACC, arguably the best conference in the country.

He is expecting a grind, much like he’s had his entire life on the basketball court.

“I want to play, but I know it’s something you have to work into,” Zackery said. “If they have a senior guard or someone, I want to learn from them, because they have experience. When I posted on Twitter, a few players texted me on Instagram.

“It’s been work this whole time until now, so I want to keep that same mentality.”

Boston College hasn’t had a ton of success in the ACC, but former Eagles Dana Barros, Michael Adams and Reggie Jackson became solid NBA players.