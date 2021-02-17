College basketball roundup: Another big game for Parkside's Nelson; Carthage men, women fall

Alyssa Nelson is sizzling.
Fresh off being named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division Player of the Week for the second week in a row, the UW-Parkside junior guard made an early bid for a third straight honor with a career-high 35 points in the Rangers' 72-69 GLIAC victory over Purdue Northwest on Tuesday night in Hammond, Ind.
Nelson had set a career high with 32 points in the Rangers' previous game, a home loss to Wayne State (Mich.) on Saturday, but she surpassed that mark just three days later against the Pride by going 13-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Nelson also took over the GLIAC scoring lead at 21.1 points per game.
In the process, she helped to snap the Rangers' two-game losing streak, as they swept the two-game season series — by a total of five points — with travel partner Purdue Northwest to even their record at 7-7. Parkside has four games left on its GLIAC-only schedule and is tied for second place in the North Division with Northern Michigan, four games back of 13-1 Michigan Tech.
Junior wing Hannah Plockelman, who ranks third in the GLIAC in rebounding, also continued her strong play of late for the Rangers with 15 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and a steal on Tuesday.
"Tough road win against Purdue Northwest," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a news release. "I thought they did a great job attacking us and forced us to play zone. For the most part, I thought our zone was solid in packing the paint and finding shooters.
"Alyssa Nelson and Hannah Plockelman played really well on both ends of the floor. We had some foul trouble and had people step up and play solid minutes for us. Happy to get back in the win column."
Parkside trailed 40-35 with 7 minutes, 38 seconds left in the third quarter but used a 13-2 run to take a 48-42 lead, which the Rangers extended to seven at 53-46 after three quarters.
The lead swelled to as many as 15 in the fourth quarter before Purdue Northwest (3-11) made a late run to make the final score closer.
Parkside stays at home for a two-game series this weekend against Lake Superior State on Saturday and Sunday at the DeSimone Gymnasium. Both games are at 3 p.m.
Carroll 56, Carthage 47
Carthage remained winless on the season, dropping to 0-7 with a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss Tuesday at the Van Male Field House in Waukesha.
Sophomore guard Ayanna Ester, a Tremper graduate, led Carthage with 14 points in 17 minutes off the bench. She went 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
Freshman guards Margueret Spear and Lauren Knight scored 10 points for Carthage, while freshman forward Bridget Barrett and sophomore guard Destiny Antoine each grabbed eight rebounds.
Kayla Stefka led Carroll (5-2) with 13 points.
Carthage concludes its three-game road trip at North Central in Naperville, Ill., at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Men
Carroll 69, Carthage 59
With leading scorer Fillip Bulatovic out, senior guard Josh Washburn — an Indian Trail graduate — scored 19 points Tuesday, but Carthage fell into too big of a second-half hole to recover in a CCIW loss to the Pioneers at Tarble Arena.
It was the third straight loss for Carthage, which after a 2-0 start fell to 3-4 on its CCIW-only schedule with four games left. As always in the CCIW, the schedule remains tough with back-to-back games against North Central, on Thursday at Tarble Arena and Saturday in Naperville, Ill.
"It's tough," first-year Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a postgame radio interview on WLIP-AM 1050. "Every game you play is going to be a battle."
Especially without your leading scorer.
Bulatovic, a sophomore wing, leads the CCIW with 25.2 points per game, but Djurickovic said he tweaked something in his back at practice Monday. Fortunately, Djurickovic said, it's nothing serious, but the team didn't want to rush Bulatovic back for the first of three games this week. Djurickovic said he should be back for Thursday's game.
In the meantime, Washburn went 7-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-12 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds. Senior center Sean Johnson also got into the offense with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and two blocks.
"We need to get him involved, especially early on in the game," Djurickovic said of Johnson.
Freshman forward Garrett Horner added 12 points in 30 minutes off the bench.
Carthage trailed 35-30 at halftime, and Carroll (3-3) expanded its lead to to 14 at 57-43 with 8 minutes, 1 second left in the game.
Carthage stormed back, however, with a 12-0 run to whittle Carroll's lead to just two at 57-55 with 5:10 remaining on Johnson's layup. Carroll called timeout and went right to senior wing Tarren Hall, who promptly responded with a jumper and two 3s en route to a game-high 24 points as the Pioneers pushed their lead back to double digits.
"He's such a tough player," Djurickovic said of Hall. "He can score in the post, he can shoot the little 8- to 10-foot fadeaway over smaller guards. He takes bigger guys away from the basket. If he's open, the ball's going into the basket, that's for sure.
"We had our hands full with him two times already this year."