College basketball roundup: Another big game for Parkside's Nelson; Carthage men, women fall

In the meantime, Washburn went 7-of-21 from the field, including 5-of-12 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds. Senior center Sean Johnson also got into the offense with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and two blocks.

"We need to get him involved, especially early on in the game," Djurickovic said of Johnson.

Freshman forward Garrett Horner added 12 points in 30 minutes off the bench.

Carthage trailed 35-30 at halftime, and Carroll (3-3) expanded its lead to to 14 at 57-43 with 8 minutes, 1 second left in the game.

Carthage stormed back, however, with a 12-0 run to whittle Carroll's lead to just two at 57-55 with 5:10 remaining on Johnson's layup. Carroll called timeout and went right to senior wing Tarren Hall, who promptly responded with a jumper and two 3s en route to a game-high 24 points as the Pioneers pushed their lead back to double digits.

"He's such a tough player," Djurickovic said of Hall. "He can score in the post, he can shoot the little 8- to 10-foot fadeaway over smaller guards. He takes bigger guys away from the basket. If he's open, the ball's going into the basket, that's for sure.

"We had our hands full with him two times already this year."

