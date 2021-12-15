College basketball roundup: UWP, Carthage men back to .500 mark

The UW-Parkside men's basketball team welcomed their newly-renamed arena in style Tuesday night.

Playing on the Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena floor, the Rangers used a big second half to pull away from Clarke College for an 84-72 nonconference victory that moved them to 5-5 overall.

Parkside led, 36-35, at halftime, but outscored Clarke by 11 points in the second half, mainly in the last seven minutes.

Tray Croft (27 points, seven rebounds) had a stretch where he scored 16 of the Rangers' 18 points, while Vinson Sigmond Jr. (17 points, seven rebounds) added 10 of Parkside's 13 points during another to help the Rangers build their lead to as many as 18 points down the stretch.

Other leaders for the Rangers were Jamir Simpson, the reigning Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division Player of the Week, with 13 points and six rebounds, followed by Colin O'Rourke with nine points and three rebounds.

Parkside knocked down nine 3-pointers in the contest, four by Croft, three by Sigmond and two by O'Rourke.

Carthage 88, Beloit 67

The visiting Firebirds built a 17-point halftime advantage and cruised from there for the nonconference win in Beloit that improved Carthage to 5-5 overall.

Leading by six points in the first half, Carthage used a 9-2 scoring run, followed by a 13-7 rally to build the lead to 17 at the intermission. Carthage came out of halftime on a 14-4 scoring run to put the game out of reach.

Fillip Bulatovic led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds, followed by Garrett Horner (17 points, five rebounds), Kyle Czerak (12 points, five rebounds) and Colton Siegel (12 points, two rebounds). Nemi Ostojic chipped in with eight points and six rebounds.

Horner reached double digits for the third straight game. As a team, Carthage shot 56% (33-for-59).

"Always nice to get a win on the road," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said. "Super proud of the resiliency of this group. We had our best practice of the year Monday, and that effort continued into the game (Tuesday). We are getting better every day and learning how to play together."

Dan Truttschel

