College basketball roundup: UWP women knock off No. 2 seed in GLIAC Tourney

Parkside trailed late in the overtime, 69-68, on a 3-pointer by Grand Valley State's Emily Spitzley (25 points, six rebounds), but Vaughn gave the Rangers the lead for good with her third trey of the night at 71-69 with 43 seconds remaining.

Grand Valley State (14-5) pulled within two points with just 14 seconds left, but Nelson sealed the deal with three free throws in the final seconds.

Parkside trailed by seven points at the intermission, but went to a 2-3 zone the rest of the way, which paid dividends, Conely said.

"We normally don't do (that)," she said. "We stayed in it the whole entire second half and overtime, and we were able to get stops and rebounds."

Junior Hannah Plockelman added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Parkside, followed by redshirt junior Claire Jakaitis with nine points and junior Courtney Schoenbeck with eight.

"I'm really proud of our team, how they handled adversity to continue to battle and pull through," Conely said.

Firebirds fall in Chicago

The seventh-seeded Carthage women's dropped a 55-50 decision to second-seeded North Park in the quarterfinal round of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament in Chicago.