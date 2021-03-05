College basketball roundup: UWP women knock off No. 2 seed in GLIAC Tourney

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team became a giant killer Thursday night.
Playing in the second round of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament in Hammond, Ind., the eighth-seeded Rangers sent second-seeded Grand Valley State home with a 77-72 overtime victory.
The win improved the Rangers to 11-9 and into the third round Friday night against sixth-seeded Ashland, which upset third-seeded Northwood, 67-58, in the last game Thursday night.
"(This was) a big win for us against a really tough Grand Valley squad," Parkside coach Jen Conely said. "We split with them earlier this year, and I'm just really proud of our team's effort and intensity."
Parkside trailed by six points with 1 minute, 45 seconds left in regulation before a pair of 3-pointers, the first by junior Alexis Vaughn (11 points, seven assists) with 1:27 left, followed by the game-tying trey by senior Alyssa Nelson (23 points, seven rebounds, four assists) forced the extra period.
Nelson made four triples in the game.
"Alyssa Nelson just came alive in the fourth quarter and overtime," Conely said. "It's one of those things where big-time players make big plays. Alyssa Nelson has had a fantastic season. She's one of the best players in the league. I think she's the best player in the league, to be honest."
Parkside trailed late in the overtime, 69-68, on a 3-pointer by Grand Valley State's Emily Spitzley (25 points, six rebounds), but Vaughn gave the Rangers the lead for good with her third trey of the night at 71-69 with 43 seconds remaining.
Grand Valley State (14-5) pulled within two points with just 14 seconds left, but Nelson sealed the deal with three free throws in the final seconds.
Parkside trailed by seven points at the intermission, but went to a 2-3 zone the rest of the way, which paid dividends, Conely said.
"We normally don't do (that)," she said. "We stayed in it the whole entire second half and overtime, and we were able to get stops and rebounds."
Junior Hannah Plockelman added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Parkside, followed by redshirt junior Claire Jakaitis with nine points and junior Courtney Schoenbeck with eight.
"I'm really proud of our team, how they handled adversity to continue to battle and pull through," Conely said.
Firebirds fall in Chicago
The seventh-seeded Carthage women's dropped a 55-50 decision to second-seeded North Park in the quarterfinal round of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament in Chicago.
Carthage fell to 3-10. The Firebirds have one regular-season game remaining, Wednesday night in Lake Forest (Ill.) at 7 p.m.
The Firebirds held a 15-10 lead after the first quarter, but North Park rallied with a 20-6 advantage in the second to take a 30-21 advantage at the intermission.
In a back-and-forth affair, Carthage rallied with a 21-6 edge of its own in the third quarter to take a six-point lead, but North Park closed things out with a 19-8 edge in the fourth quarter to take control.
"What a roller coaster that game was," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said. "We got the jump in the first quarter, but they controlled the second. The kids responded to the challenge in the third in a big way, but we had too many turnovers and allowed too many offensive rebounds."
Tremper graduate Kelsey Coshun led the Firebirds with 11 points, followed by Lauren Knight with nine points and Bridget Barrett with eight points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Nansy Velev added eight points for Carthage.
