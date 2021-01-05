College basketball: Shoreland grad Koker excelling at Northern Illinois

There's a reason Chelby Koker scored 2,449 points, a county record for boys or girls, during her standout tenure with the Shoreland Lutheran girls basketball team.

She can put the ball in the basket.

It's a skill Koker is proving quite well in her second season with the NCAA Division I Northern Illinois women's basketball team.

Koker, a sophomore guard who graduated from Shoreland in 2019, leads the Huskies through eight games this season with 20.3 points per game. She's started all eight of NIU's games and has scored at least 20 in five of them, including a career-high 28 in a 77-67 loss to Ohio on Dec. 16.

Koker finished 10-of-17 from the field in that game, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range.

"(It's) just knowing to attack the ball and look for my open teammates and take care of the ball," the soft-spoken Koker told the DeKalb Daily Chronicle after that performance. "Just play the game how I know I should be able to."

The Huskies are 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Mid-American Conference. They earned their first MAC win of the season Saturday in a 73-56 decision at home over Western Michigan. Koker scored a game-high 21 points.