College football: Carthage falls in opener at fourth-ranked Whitewater, 46-7

After being on the wrong side of a lopsided score in the season opener Saturday afternoon, Carthage head football coach Dustin Hass said the fact that his team lost by a wide margin won't change the following:
The Firebirds will continue to put top-notch programs on their schedule.
Carthage lost to non-conference foe UW-Whitewater, 46-7, at raucous Perkins Stadium in Whitewater on Saturday, and there's no more top-notch program you can schedule than the Warhawks. They entered the season ranked No. 4 in the D3football.com preseason poll, have won six NCAA Division III national championships and were the runners-up the last time the championships were held, in 2019.
Quite simply, Saturday's game just reminded Carthage where it wants to be as a program.
"A hundred percent, you have to play these games," Hass said in a phone interview after the game Saturday. "They're a very successful program, and we want to be a very successful program. You can't just parade around it, you've got to go play those teams, and you've got to beat those teams. That's part of the process."
Warhawks strike quickly
The Firebirds experienced the business end of that process Saturday, as the Warhawks scored touchdowns on six of their first seven possessions, with five of those drives lasting five plays or less, in building up a 14-0 lead after one quarter and a 41-0 advantage by halftime.
While Whitewater averaged 8.7 yards per play for the game, Carthage averaged just 1.8 per play, a disparity that's certainly too great to overcome.
"I think our big hindrance, on both sides of the ball, was giving up big plays and the inability to create big plays," Hass said. "You look at the drive chart, you see Whitewater had a lot of touchdown drives in three, four, five plays that covered a lot of ground.
"I think that was the difference, was they had a lot of chunk plays and we didn't."
Still, Hass was proud of the way his team continued to fight, despite facing an insurmountable deficit.
Carthage's defense, which is the team's more experienced side of the ball, forced four Whitewater turnovers in the second half, as junior defensive back Jake Tomczak finished with a pair of interceptions off Whitewater backup quarterback Evan Lewandowski and also forced a fumble, while sophomore defensive back Garrett Warner and freshman defensive lineman Cameron Penny each added a fumble recovery for the Firebirds.
Carthage actually outscored Whitewater, 7-5, in the second half after sophomore quarterback Mitch Mahler's 3-yard touchdown run with 1 minutes, 29 seconds left in the game kept the Firebirds from being shut out.
"The first thing is, our kids didn't quit," Hass said. "They didn't lay down. They didn't show up like we wanted them to in a big-time game, but they didn't quit. They fought.
"We forced four turnovers in the second half on defense, which was a positive. We moved the ball in both halves on offense a little bit. We've got to figure out how to finish blocks, how to finish drives, stuff like that."
Quarterback carousel
Mahler was one of three quarterbacks used by Carthage in the game, and he finished 5-of-5 passing for 35 yards. Cristian Beltran, a freshman, started and finished 10-of-18 for 44 yards and an interception, and fellow freshman Bryce Lowe was 3-of-4 for 11 yards.
"We're just trying to find the guy," Hass said of the quarterback position. "We've got a sophomore and two freshmen, and we've got to find a guy that can kind of handle that kind of environment and not get the deer-in-the-headlights look and be able to lead a football team and make plays. It's probably going to be an ongoing process for us."
Freshman Mekhi Williams led the Firebirds in rushing with five carries for 25 yards, while junior receiver and former Indian Trail quarterback Alex Jarvis caught a game-high eight passes for 35 yards.
For Whitewater, starting quarterback Max Meylor finished 12-of-16 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns.
Two former county high school standouts also had big defensive games for the Warhakws. Senior defensive back and Tremper graduate Tommy Matoska came up with an interception of Beltran in the second quarter, while sophomore defensive lineman and Central graduate Niko Lemke was credited with 1.5 sacks and totaled four tackles, two solo.
As for Carthage, the Firebirds also got a good dose of playing in a hostile environment, as Perkins Stadium packed in 7,423 fans for the Warhawks' first game since the 2019 national championship loss to North Central, Carthage's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin rival.
"It's always hard to play on the road, it's always hard to play a top-five opponent," Hass said. "... (The fans) were ready for some football. They haven't played in almost two years. They showed up ready to cheer the team on, and that always has an effect on you."
Carthage has a bye next weekend before opening up the CCIW grind on Sept. 18 against Elmhurst at Langhorst Field in Elmhurst, Ill. And two more preseason top-five opponents await the Firebirds down the road in North Central and Wheaton.
Carthage will keep working to improve against that caliber of competition next time.
"They're a really good football team that did a lot of really good things with some really good football players," Hass said of Whitewater. "But I think a lot of the stuff that happened was stuff that we can control, (like) busted coverages or missed gaps or missed tackles or not blocking guys we should, where more of it was under our control than just them being that much better than us."