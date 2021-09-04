College football: Carthage falls in opener at fourth-ranked Whitewater, 46-7

"We forced four turnovers in the second half on defense, which was a positive. We moved the ball in both halves on offense a little bit. We've got to figure out how to finish blocks, how to finish drives, stuff like that."

Quarterback carousel

Mahler was one of three quarterbacks used by Carthage in the game, and he finished 5-of-5 passing for 35 yards. Cristian Beltran, a freshman, started and finished 10-of-18 for 44 yards and an interception, and fellow freshman Bryce Lowe was 3-of-4 for 11 yards.

"We're just trying to find the guy," Hass said of the quarterback position. "We've got a sophomore and two freshmen, and we've got to find a guy that can kind of handle that kind of environment and not get the deer-in-the-headlights look and be able to lead a football team and make plays. It's probably going to be an ongoing process for us."

Freshman Mekhi Williams led the Firebirds in rushing with five carries for 25 yards, while junior receiver and former Indian Trail quarterback Alex Jarvis caught a game-high eight passes for 35 yards.

For Whitewater, starting quarterback Max Meylor finished 12-of-16 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns.