College football: Carthage opens its CCIW schedule on the road at Elmhurst

With the exception of a couple games last spring, a large chunk of the Carthage football team had never seen the speed of an NCAA Division III game live before the Firebirds’ opener two weeks ago.
Well, they got as good a dose of Division III football as they could ever see that day, and now they’re on to the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin schedule.
After an early-season bye last week, Carthage returns to the field at 1 p.m. today for its CCIW opener against Elmhurst at Langhorst Field in Elmhurst, Ill. It’s the Firebirds’ first game since opening their 2021 campaign on Sept. 4 with a 46-7 non-conference road loss to perennial Division III power UW-Whitewater, which rose to No. 2 in the latest D3football.com poll.
Elmhurst also comes into the game at 0-1 after losing its own non-conference matchup against a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe on Sept. 4, by a 45-7 score at UW-River Falls.
Today’s game will be broadcast live on WLIP radio (AM 1050).
While Elmhurst isn’t the powerhouse opponent that Whitewater was two weeks ago, a CCIW road game is always a big challenge, no matter who you’re facing.
“It’s always challenging to go on the road for a CCIW football game,” Carthage coach Dustin Hass said. “We are looking for our guys to take a big jump from Week 1 to Week 2 in terms of our execution. A lot of our younger guys know what game speed is now, and we are looking for them to come out and perform at a high level.
“We have had a good week of practice and need to execute at the level we are capable of.”
Carthage last played Elmhurst on Oct. 5, 2019, and the Firebirds erupted for 28 points in the first quarter on their way to a 38-14 victory at Langhorst Field. Of course, many of the players who lined up that day have moved on, so you really can’t take anything away from a game played two years ago.
Looking for a QB
As Hass said before the season and again after the loss to Whitewater, Carthage will need to keep working to find its starting quarterback, as sophomore Mitch Mahler, freshman Cristian Beltran and freshman Bryce Lowe all played against the Warhawks, with Beltran starting.
Whoever the quarterback, he appears to have a reliable target in junior receiver Alex Jarvis, the former All-County quarterback at Indian Trail. Jarvis caught a game-high eight passes for 35 yards against Whitewater and in the Firebirds’ two games last spring totaled 12 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Carthage had a promising second half against Whitewater, forcing four turnovers.
Junior defensive back Jake Tomczak finished with a pair of interceptions, while sophomore defensive back Garrett Warner and freshman defensive lineman Cameron Penny each added a fumble recovery for the Firebirds.
Around the CCIW
No time will be wasted for probably the biggest CCIW matchup of the season, as conference favorites Wheaton and North Central will square off right away at 6 p.m. tonight in Wheaton, Ill.
North Central, which beat Whitewater in the 2019 NCAA Division III national title game, checked in at No. 4 in the latest D3football.com poll, while 2019 CCIW champion Wheaton was at No. 5. Both the Cardinals and the Thunder also received four first-place votes.
In other CCIW openers today, Carroll hosts Illinois Wesleyan at 1 p.m. in Waukesha, Washington (Mo.) hosts North Park at 4 p.m. in St. Louis and Augustana hosts Millikin at 6 p.m. in Rock Island, Ill.