College football: Carthage opens its CCIW schedule on the road at Elmhurst

With the exception of a couple games last spring, a large chunk of the Carthage football team had never seen the speed of an NCAA Division III game live before the Firebirds’ opener two weeks ago.

Well, they got as good a dose of Division III football as they could ever see that day, and now they’re on to the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin schedule.

After an early-season bye last week, Carthage returns to the field at 1 p.m. today for its CCIW opener against Elmhurst at Langhorst Field in Elmhurst, Ill. It’s the Firebirds’ first game since opening their 2021 campaign on Sept. 4 with a 46-7 non-conference road loss to perennial Division III power UW-Whitewater, which rose to No. 2 in the latest D3football.com poll.

Elmhurst also comes into the game at 0-1 after losing its own non-conference matchup against a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe on Sept. 4, by a 45-7 score at UW-River Falls.

Today’s game will be broadcast live on WLIP radio (AM 1050).

While Elmhurst isn’t the powerhouse opponent that Whitewater was two weeks ago, a CCIW road game is always a big challenge, no matter who you’re facing.