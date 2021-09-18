College football: Carthage proves resilient, wins CCIW opener at Elmhurst

The one word that kept coming up for Carthage head football coach Dustin Hass after the Firebirds' College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener was resiliency.
His team had plenty of it on Saturday afternoon.
Carthage got out to an early lead against Elmhurst and never trailed, repelling every challenge the Bluejays issued in a satisfying 34-17 victory at Langhorst Field in Elmhurst, Ill., that evened the Firebirds' overall record at 1-1 after last week's bye and got them off to a great CCIW start.
Carthage led 13-3 at halftime, but twice in the second half Elmhurst (0-2 overall) scored a touchdown to get within three points. Both times, however, the Firebirds responded with a touchdown of their own, then they were finally able to get back-to-back scores in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
"They battled through some adversity, some adverse situations, some things that didn't go our way, some calls that didn't go our way," Hass said of his squad in a phone interview after the game. "... I think they battled, I think they fought, and I think they responded to everything Elmhurst had all day long."
Pivotal moments
Hass pointed to two pivotal moments in particular that defined Carthage's resiliency.
First, with Carthage holding its 13-3 lead early in the second quarter, Hass gambled by going for it on fourth-and-1 — which he later called a "boneheaded call" — from his own 41-yard line. The Bluejays stuffed sophomore running back Noel Wright II for a 1-yard loss and took advantage of the short field, finding the end zone on their own fourth-down play to cap a six-play, 40-yard drive and pull within 13-10 with 9 minutes, 48 seconds left in the third quarter.
But Carthage answered right back in the game's first real pivotal turn of events, churning 65 yards in 11 plays and 5:10, with quarterback Bryce Lowe finding junior receiver Eddie El III for a 3-yard touchdown pass that pushed the lead back to two scores at 20-10.
Again Elmhurst scored to get within three points going into the fourth quarter, then the Firebirds came up empty on their next drive when senior kicker David Collins missed a 50-yard field-goal try.
Carthage's defense forced a three-and-out, however, which set up the offense for what Hass cited as the second pivotal play of the half.
On 3rd-and-4 from his own 42, Lowe connected with Ell for what looked to be a 58-yard touchdown pass. But it was called back by a holding penalty, and a touchdown became a third-and-14. Undeterred, Lowe hooked up with sophomore receiver Jordan Wiles for a huge 63-yard completion and a back-breaking first down, then Lowe ran into the end zone from a yard out two plays later as Carthage pushed its lead to 27-17.
Elmhurst then had to go for it on 4th-and-1 from its 34 on the ensuing possession, and sophomore linebacker Chris DiVito and sophomore defensive lineman Oliver Cox stonewalled Anthony Antrobus for no gain, forcing a turnover on downs.
On the next play, Lowe zipped a 34-yard touchdown pass to Ell, and the Firebirds had their three-score lead at 34-17 with 9:50 left to play.
"We wanted to run the ball a lot to support the defense, but once we got some opportunities, our coaches opened it up to take some shots, and we executed well," Ell said in a Carthage news release.
Lowe impresses
Lowe, a freshman from Lutz, Fla., has been part of the rotation as Hass looks to settle on his starting quarterback. Fellow freshman Cristian Beltran started and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to freshman Twin McGhee on the Firebirds' third possession for a 6-0 lead, but he struggled other than that, finishing 5-of-13 for 47 yards.
Lowe came in off the bench late in the second quarter and had a spectacular afternoon from there, finishing 10-of-16 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
"I think he just saw it a little bit quicker," Hass said of Lowe. "We were running similar plays with Cristian, and sometimes as a quarterback those throws, for whatever reason, they're a little harder to see or to process. I think Bryce saw it.
"He had the benefit of being on the sideline while some things were going on to see some guys that were open and stuff like that. He came in and did really, really well for us."
Wiles (two catches, 99 yards) and Ell (four catches, 63 yards, two touchdowns) provided the big plays at the other end of Lowe's passes, while Indian Trail graduate Alex Jarvis, a junior, snagged three balls for 41 yards.
Wright, meanwhile, had a big day on the ground, racking up 138 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while senior running back Jacob Boucher chipped in 69 yards on 13 attempts.
On defense, Carthage didn't force a turnover, but the Firebirds limited the Bluejays to 282 total yards, 151 passing and 131 rushing, and sacked Elmhurst quarterback Noah Henkel twice. Most importantly, Carthage held Elmhurst to just 4-of-16 on third down.
"I think we've got to clean up some stuff, missed tackles and stuff like that, but I think they played hard," Hass said of his defensive unit. "I think that they were really good against the pass. There were some things run game-wise that we've got to clean up, but they did a great job in the back end defending the pass and forcing a lot of punts.
"They did a good job of getting us off the field."
Home opener next
Carthage will now be on the field for another eight straight weeks, starting with Saturday's 1 p.m. home opener against Illinois Wesleyan at Art Keller Field.
Like everyone else around the country, it's been about two years of fits and starts for the Firebirds. They managed to get in two games last spring after having their fall 2020 season cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they had their usual early bye this season after opening with a non-conference loss at UW-Whitewater on Sept. 4.
But, finally, it's a consistent schedule from here on out.
"We're ready to play a game at home," Hass said.
"... I don't love the early bye week. Everybody in the CCIW has it, either a Week 1 or a Week 2 bye. We made the most of it, so now we get to play for eight straight weeks and try to get better every week and see what we can do."