College football: Carthage proves resilient, wins CCIW opener at Elmhurst

The one word that kept coming up for Carthage head football coach Dustin Hass after the Firebirds' College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin opener was resiliency.

His team had plenty of it on Saturday afternoon.

Carthage got out to an early lead against Elmhurst and never trailed, repelling every challenge the Bluejays issued in a satisfying 34-17 victory at Langhorst Field in Elmhurst, Ill., that evened the Firebirds' overall record at 1-1 after last week's bye and got them off to a great CCIW start.

Carthage led 13-3 at halftime, but twice in the second half Elmhurst (0-2 overall) scored a touchdown to get within three points. Both times, however, the Firebirds responded with a touchdown of their own, then they were finally able to get back-to-back scores in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

"They battled through some adversity, some adverse situations, some things that didn't go our way, some calls that didn't go our way," Hass said of his squad in a phone interview after the game. "... I think they battled, I think they fought, and I think they responded to everything Elmhurst had all day long."

Pivotal moments

Hass pointed to two pivotal moments in particular that defined Carthage's resiliency.