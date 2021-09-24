College football: Carthage set to host Illinois Wesleyan in home opener on Saturday

For the first time since Nov. 16, 2019, the Carthage football team will play a fall home game.
After starting the season with two road games and a bye in between, the Firebirds open their 2021 home schedule by hosting Illinois Wesleyan in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Art Keller Field.
The game will be broadcast live on WLIP radio (AM 1050).
Carthage did play two home games this past spring after the 2020 fall season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is the first time in two seasons the Firebirds will host a typical fall Saturday.
“It’s great to finally be playing at home in front of a friendly crowd,” Carthage coach Dustin Hass said. “We have some food trucks, inflatables and a face painter for a kids’ zone, so we expect a good environment.”
In Week 1, Carthage travelled to Perkins Stadium and was dealt a 46-7 non-conference loss by UW-Whitewater, ranked No. 3 with a first-place vote in this week’s D3football.com poll. But then, following a bye week, the Firebirds bounced back nicely last week in their CCIW opener, never trailing in a 34-17 victory at Elmhurst (Ill.) that evened their overall record at 1-1.
Illinois Wesleyan, meanwhile, comes in at 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference following a 35-21 non-conference home loss to Franklin (Ind.) on Sept. 4 and a narrow 34-33 loss to Carroll in Waukesha in last week’s CCIW opener.
Carroll scored the go-ahead touchdown and extra point with 10 minutes, 22 seconds left, then IWU kicker Andrew Stange missed a 30-yard field-goal try at the end of regulation to seal the Titans’ fate.
So the Titans will enter Saturday’s game at Art Keller Field hungry for a win.
“IWU is a good team that got off to a little bit of a slow start but has a ton of talent,” Hass said. “They are experienced up front on offense and have some great skill players. It will be a great challenge for us and should make for a great home opener.”
Lowe at QB
The Firebirds have been trying to find their starting quarterback so far in this young season, but freshman Bryce Lowe has seized the job for now following a great performance in last week’s win. Hass confirmed that Lowe will start Saturday.
Lowe, who hails from Lutz, Fla., came off the bench to relieve fellow freshman Cristian Beltran, who started last week’s game, and finished 10-of-16 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and also ran for a score.
Both of Lowe’s touchdown passes, one from three yards out and the other from 34 yards away, went to junior receiver Eddie Ell III, who finished with four catches for 63 yards. Sophomore receiver Jordan Wiles, meanwhile, caught two passes for 99 yards, including a big 63-yarder on a third-and-14 play in the fourth quarter that set up Lowe’s 1-yard scoring run.
Sophomore running back Noel Wright II had a huge game on the ground, rushing for 138 yards on 21 carries.
Defensively, senior defensive back Jalen Dennis led the Firebirds last week with 10 total tackles, including eight solo and one for loss. Dennis leads the team on the season with 14 total tackles, 10 solo and 2.5 for loss.
For IWU, meanwhile, senior running back Hamid Bullie has rushed for 327 yards and a touchdown on 46 attempts for a robust 7.1 yards per carry, sophomore quarterback Sage Shindler has completed 40-of-64 passes for 555 yards with five touchdowns and an interception and junior receiver Charlie Hamilton has caught 10 passes for 198 yards and three scores.
The Titans are led by longtime head coach Norm Eash, who in 33 seasons has led his program to nine CCIW titles and six NCAA Division III playoff appearances and entered this season with a career record of 214-109-1 (.662) at IWU.
Around the CCIW
Last week already featured probably the biggest CCIW game of the season, as conference favorites North Central, the 2019 NCAA Division III national champion, and Wheaton, the 2019 CCIW champion, squared off Wheaton, Ill.
North Central emerged with a 20-7 victory, which sent the Cardinals up to No. 1 in this week’s D3football.com poll with 12 first-place votes. The Thunder stayed in the top five at No. 5.
All 10 CCIW teams are in action Saturday in conference play, as North Park hosts Wheaton at 1 p.m. in Chicago, North Central hosts Augustana at 2 p.m. in Naperville, Ill., Elmhurst hosts Washington (Mo.) at 2 p.m. in Elmhurst, Ill., and Millikin hosts Carroll at 6 p.m. in Decatur, Ill.