College football: Carthage set to host Illinois Wesleyan in home opener on Saturday

Carroll scored the go-ahead touchdown and extra point with 10 minutes, 22 seconds left, then IWU kicker Andrew Stange missed a 30-yard field-goal try at the end of regulation to seal the Titans’ fate.

So the Titans will enter Saturday’s game at Art Keller Field hungry for a win.

“IWU is a good team that got off to a little bit of a slow start but has a ton of talent,” Hass said. “They are experienced up front on offense and have some great skill players. It will be a great challenge for us and should make for a great home opener.”

Lowe at QB

The Firebirds have been trying to find their starting quarterback so far in this young season, but freshman Bryce Lowe has seized the job for now following a great performance in last week’s win. Hass confirmed that Lowe will start Saturday.

Lowe, who hails from Lutz, Fla., came off the bench to relieve fellow freshman Cristian Beltran, who started last week’s game, and finished 10-of-16 for 215 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and also ran for a score.