College football: Lowe tosses 4 TD passes as Carthage hammers IWU, 62-35, in home opener

Carthage head football coach Dustin Hass joked that someone told him after Saturday's home opener that the reported attendance of 704 would've been higher had all the kids in the bounce house been counted.
Well, on the field, the Firebirds must have been just as giddy as all those bouncing kids on a splendid, sunny afternoon at Art Keller Field.
In his first collegiate start, freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe lit up Illinois Wesleyan for 301 yards passing and four touchdowns in three quarters, freshman Sylvere Campbell racked up nearly 150 receiving yards and the Firebirds scored on offense, defense and special teams in a dominant 62-35 victory over the Titans that pushed them to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
Carthage scored touchdowns on five of its six first-half possessions, erupting for 27 second-quarter points to take a 34-7 lead into halftime. In the second half, senior defensive back Keith Freeman returned an interception 76 yards for a touchdown and junior receiver Alex Jarvis — a former All-County quarterback at Indian Trail who had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown Saturday — broke off a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Indeed, it was a banner day for the Firebirds, who lost a tough non-conference season opener at national powerhouse UW-Whitewater — ranked No. 3 in the latest D3football.com poll — 46-7 before outscoring Elmhurst and Illinois Wesleyan by a combined 96-52 for a 2-0 CCIW start.
"I think everyone here knows what this team is capable of doing, even all the freshmen," Lowe said in a phone interview after the game Saturday. "Just from the older guys and seeing what we could do when we had fall camp. We're having good practices, but knowing that we can even practice better just shows everyone our full potential.
"We know we're not even at our full potential yet."
Saturday's 62 points also marked the most Carthage has scored in a game since a 63-7 victory over Elmhurst on Sept. 29, 2018.
Lowe impresses again
The offensive attack was spearheaded by Lowe, who came on in relief of fellow freshman Cristian Beltran in last week's win over Elmhurst and played so well that he earned the starting spot against IWU (0-3 overall, 0-2 CCIW). Lowe didn't disappoint Saturday, finishing 16-of-24 for 301 yards with touchdown tosses of 20 yards to junior Eddie Ell III, 60 to Campbell, 42 to Jarvis and 35 to sophomore tight end Clayton Markech.
"He played really well," Hass said. "I think his best quality is he just doesn't get rattled. He's pretty cool, calm and collected. You saw that (Saturday) with how he kind of went through his reads and his progressions and his ability to make throws against a good football team and really, traditionally, a big-time opponent."
Lowe spread the credit around.
"I think what was big about (Saturday) is that everybody was playing together," he said. "The offensive line and the wide receivers, our defense did great. I was able to make like 5-yard throws, and our wide receivers turned them into 12 (yards). There was one that went for a touchdown.
"I feel like that was a big thing. And then also our O-line, I was able to really have time to do my reads and (had) great protection."
Campbell finished with seven catches for 148 yards, sophomore Noel Wright II rushed for 99 yards and a score on 23 carries and freshman Travis Boston Jr. added 29 yards and two scores on nine rushing attempts.
Perfect plan
Hass said offensive coordinator Nubis Padhye made all the right calls Saturday.
"I have to credit the offensive staff," Hass said. "Coach 'P' was calling out on the headset which plays were going to be touchdowns and what coverage they were going to be in. He did a phenomenal job putting a plan together."
Carthage also totaled four sacks on defense, 1.5 by sophomore defensive lineman Oliver Cox, one each by sophomore linebacker Chris DiVito and senior defensive back Jalen Dennis and 0.5 by junior linebacker Zach Hale.
About the only thing that went wrong for the Firebirds on Saturday was that they allowed the Titans to score 28 points in the fourth quarter to make the final score look closer than it was. Granted, that came with Carthage's defensive back-ups going against IWU's offensive starters, but Hass said that still "drives you nuts as a coach."
"Those kids practice just as hard as everybody else, and they deserve to play," Hass said of his back-ups. "We're going to coach them just like we would if they were the starters. There were a lot of things we could do better in that fourth quarter that we didn't do."
But it was still a near-perfect day, as Carthage hosted a regular fall crowd for the first time since Nov. 16, 2019, after last year's fall schedule was wiped out by the pandemic.
"It was awesome," Hass said. "The weather was great, the fans showed up, we had the kids' zone rocking."
The Firebirds will hit the road again this Saturday to put their perfect CCIW mark on the line against Millikin in Decatur, Ill., at 1 p.m.
"You can't be better than 2-0 (in the conference) at this juncture," Hass said. "We're excited about our start. We'll watch the film and realize we've got a lot more work to do and keep continuing to improve, but we're excited to be 2-0 right now."