College football: Lowe tosses 4 TD passes as Carthage hammers IWU, 62-35, in home opener

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think what was big about (Saturday) is that everybody was playing together," he said. "The offensive line and the wide receivers, our defense did great. I was able to make like 5-yard throws, and our wide receivers turned them into 12 (yards). There was one that went for a touchdown.

"I feel like that was a big thing. And then also our O-line, I was able to really have time to do my reads and (had) great protection."

Campbell finished with seven catches for 148 yards, sophomore Noel Wright II rushed for 99 yards and a score on 23 carries and freshman Travis Boston Jr. added 29 yards and two scores on nine rushing attempts.

Perfect plan

Hass said offensive coordinator Nubis Padhye made all the right calls Saturday.

"I have to credit the offensive staff," Hass said. "Coach 'P' was calling out on the headset which plays were going to be touchdowns and what coverage they were going to be in. He did a phenomenal job putting a plan together."

Carthage also totaled four sacks on defense, 1.5 by sophomore defensive lineman Oliver Cox, one each by sophomore linebacker Chris DiVito and senior defensive back Jalen Dennis and 0.5 by junior linebacker Zach Hale.