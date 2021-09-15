College men's soccer: Parkside, Carthage both move into national top-25 rankings

The UW-Parkside and Carthage men's soccer teams are off to strong starts this season.

As a result, both moved into the top 25 of their respective United Soccer Coaches national rankings this week.

Parkside ascended to No. 23 in the NCAA Division II rankings, which were released Tuesday, while Carthage clocked in at No. 22 in the NCAA Division III poll, also released Tuesday.

The Rangers are 3-0-1 after winning a pair of non-conference home matches last week at Wood Road Field, defeating Illinois Springfield 4-3 in overtime on redshirt junior Rade Novakovich's game-winning goal on Thursday before a 5-0 shutout of Malone (Ohio) on Saturday. Novakovich, who was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, leads the team with four goals and is tied with senior Max Ludwig for the team lead with 11 points.

Parkside opens its GLIAC schedule this week, as the Rangers will face Northwood in Midland, Mich., on Friday and Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich., on Sunday.