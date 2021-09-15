College men's soccer: Parkside, Carthage both move into national top-25 rankings

The UW-Parkside and Carthage men's soccer teams are off to strong starts this season.
As a result, both moved into the top 25 of their respective United Soccer Coaches national rankings this week.
Parkside ascended to No. 23 in the NCAA Division II rankings, which were released Tuesday, while Carthage clocked in at No. 22 in the NCAA Division III poll, also released Tuesday.
The Rangers are 3-0-1 after winning a pair of non-conference home matches last week at Wood Road Field, defeating Illinois Springfield 4-3 in overtime on redshirt junior Rade Novakovich's game-winning goal on Thursday before a 5-0 shutout of Malone (Ohio) on Saturday. Novakovich, who was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, leads the team with four goals and is tied with senior Max Ludwig for the team lead with 11 points.
Parkside opens its GLIAC schedule this week, as the Rangers will face Northwood in Midland, Mich., on Friday and Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich., on Sunday.
The Firebirds, meanwhile, moved to 3-1-1 after splitting a pair of matches last week at the Michigan Invite. Following a 2-1 loss to Hope on Friday in Holland, Mich., Carthage responded with a huge 1-0 win over third-ranked Calvin in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday, as sophomore Mason McCaw scored the match's lone goal in the 66th minute off an assist by fellow sophomore Mickey Reilly.
It was the program's first victory over a top-five opponent since a 1-0 defeat of the top-ranked University of Chicago in 2018.
The Firebirds stay in non-conference play with two home games at Art Keller Field this week. They were scheduled to play Lawrence on Wednesday night, a match that ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News, before facing Milwaukee School of Engineering at 7 p.m. Saturday.
