College notebook: Camerota to lead UW-Oshkosh women's tennis

Jarod Camerota, a 1997 Tremper graduate, is headed back to his home state as the eighth head women's tennis coach at UW-Oshkosh.

The announcement was made last week by Oshkosh Athletic Director Darryl Sims.

Camerota brings with him years of coaching experience at the NCAA Division I level, including five seasons as the head coach and one as the assistant with the Colorado State University women's program; with the men's and women's programs at Jacksonville Univeristy; with the men's program at Georgia State University and with the men's and women's programs at Division II Mars Hill University (N.C.).

In addition, he also was a volunteer assistant men's tennis coach at Division I Ball State University (Ind.), a men's and women's assistant at Division I Northern Illinois and an assistant women's coach at Division I Northern Arizona.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jarod back to Wisconsin, and this time as the head women's tennis coach at UW-Oshkosh," Sims said in a press release. "Jarod has an abundance of experience coaching tennis at the collegiate level and a record of success in player and team development.

"I'm extremely confident that he will elevate the competitiveness of our tennis program and provide the best experience possible for our student-athletes."