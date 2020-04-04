College notebook: Carthage athletes honored

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In an abbreviated campaign, the Carthage men's volleyball team finished in first place in the first season of College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play.

The Red Men ended at No. 12 in the NCAA Division III coaches poll, finishing 12-3 overall and 6-0 in the CCIW. Last week, Carthage had four players selected to the 16-member All-CCIW first team, in addition to having the Offensive Player of the Year, the Defensive Player of the Yer and the Coach of the Year.

Junior outside hitter Matt Slivinski was named the first CCIW Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in aces per set (0.86) and points per set (4.86). He was also fourth in kills per set (3.43), sixth in hitting percentage (.288) and fifth in blocks per set (0.93).

Freshman middle blocker Zach Bulthuis, meanwhile, secured Defensive Player of the Year honors after ranking second in the CCIW in blocks per set with 1.27.

And JW Kieckhefer was named the first CCIW Coach of the Year in his first season with the Red Men.

Senior setter Jacob Allard and senior outside hitter Braeden Waumans were also selected to the first team for Carthage.

