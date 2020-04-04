College notebook: Carthage athletes honored

In an abbreviated campaign, the Carthage men's volleyball team finished in first place in the first season of College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play.
The Red Men ended at No. 12 in the NCAA Division III coaches poll, finishing 12-3 overall and 6-0 in the CCIW. Last week, Carthage had four players selected to the 16-member All-CCIW first team, in addition to having the Offensive Player of the Year, the Defensive Player of the Yer and the Coach of the Year.
Junior outside hitter Matt Slivinski was named the first CCIW Offensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in aces per set (0.86) and points per set (4.86). He was also fourth in kills per set (3.43), sixth in hitting percentage (.288) and fifth in blocks per set (0.93).
Freshman middle blocker Zach Bulthuis, meanwhile, secured Defensive Player of the Year honors after ranking second in the CCIW in blocks per set with 1.27.
And JW Kieckhefer was named the first CCIW Coach of the Year in his first season with the Red Men.
Senior setter Jacob Allard and senior outside hitter Braeden Waumans were also selected to the first team for Carthage.
Mages collects honor
Carthage junior Mitchell Mages was named the 2020 CCIW Men's Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year last week, becoming the second swimmer in program history to win the award.
Mages and two-time winner Kyle Drake (2011, 2012) are the only Red Men to win the award since its inception in 2010-11.
Mages also ended the season nationally ranked in the 100 breaststroke (eighth), the 200 breaststroke (18th), the 100 freestyle (26th) and the 200 individual medley (52nd). Additionally, he helped Carthage's 200 freestyle relay (12th), 400 freestyle relay (21st), 800 freestyle relay (32nd) and 400 medley relay (32nd) teams to national rankings.
Mages' 100 breaststroke split in the 400 medley relay (53.54) was the fifth-fastest in the country this season, while his 50 freestyle split in the 200 freestyle relay (19.71) is believed to be the fastest split in CCIW history.
Mages was named the CCIW's Male Most Valuable Swimmer at the conference championship in February, placing first in the 200 breaststroke (2:00.88), the 100 breaststroke (54.39), the 400 freestyle relay (3:02.23), the 800 freestyle relay (6:49.80) and the 400 medley relay (3:21.92).
Mages qualified for four NCAA Championship in four events, including the 200 freestyle relay, the 100 breaststroke, the 50 breaststroke and the 200 breaststroke.
UWP golf announces signings
Last week, the UW-Parkside men's golf team and first-year head coach Tyler Wollberg announced the signing of three future student-athletes who will join the program in the fall of 2020 in Chase Fisk, Garrett Olson and Aidan Webster.
"Chase, Garrett and Aidan are all hungry athletes just wanting to compete," Wollberg said in a news release. "All three are multiple sport athletes and have the right mindset to be a Ranger. They understand the process it takes to get better and they all have a work ethic to back it up."
Fisk, who hails from Tumwater, Wash., will enter the program as a junior after attending junior college at Bellevue College.
Olson and Webster will both be freshmen. Olson is from Peoria, Ariz., and attended Mountain Ridge High, while Webster is from Blenheim, Onatario, Canada, and attended Ursuline College Chatham.
