College notebook: Carthage baseball team picks up non-conference win

The Carthage baseball team came alive in the middle innings Tuesday for a 10-7 non-conference victory over Concordia-Wisconsin at Augie Schmidt Field.

Concordia built a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth, but the Firebirds tied the game with four runs in that frame and took an 8-5 lead with three more in the bottom of the sixth. After Concordia cut it to 8-7 with two runs in the top of the seventh, Carthage grabbed some insurance with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth.

The Firebirds improved to 6-5 overall and get back to College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play with three games against Elmhurst this weekend. The teams play a doubleheader at Elmhurst, Ill., beginning at noon Friday and a single game at Augie Schmidt Field at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In Tuesday's game, Carthage was able to get work on the mound for six different pitchers. Ryan Scanlon worked 2.1 innings in the middle of the game to get the win, then David Woods, Ben Rietz and Jacob DeLabio combined for 2.2 scoreless innings to close it out.

DeLabio, a Tremper graduate, got the final two outs of the game via strikeout to pick up the save.