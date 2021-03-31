College notebook: Carthage baseball team picks up non-conference win

The Carthage baseball team came alive in the middle innings Tuesday for a 10-7 non-conference victory over Concordia-Wisconsin at Augie Schmidt Field.
Concordia built a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the fifth, but the Firebirds tied the game with four runs in that frame and took an 8-5 lead with three more in the bottom of the sixth. After Concordia cut it to 8-7 with two runs in the top of the seventh, Carthage grabbed some insurance with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth.
The Firebirds improved to 6-5 overall and get back to College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play with three games against Elmhurst this weekend. The teams play a doubleheader at Elmhurst, Ill., beginning at noon Friday and a single game at Augie Schmidt Field at 1 p.m. Saturday.
In Tuesday's game, Carthage was able to get work on the mound for six different pitchers. Ryan Scanlon worked 2.1 innings in the middle of the game to get the win, then David Woods, Ben Rietz and Jacob DeLabio combined for 2.2 scoreless innings to close it out.
DeLabio, a Tremper graduate, got the final two outs of the game via strikeout to pick up the save.
"It was a good game," Carthage coach Augie Schmidt said in a news release. "We pitched a lot of young guys today, and for the most part they threw it pretty well. Then DeLabio came in and did his thing to close it out.
"It feels like we're starting to hit more, like we think we should be. This was a good win against a good club."
Cody Phelps went 4-for-5 with an RBI to lead Carthage's 16-hit attack, while Bryce Prybylinski homered and drove in four runs.
Jake Cinelli went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI, Ben Levicki was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI and Colton Klein finished 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI.
Softball
Carthage 2, North Central 0;
North Central 7, Carthage 2
The Firebirds and Cardinals split a CCIW doubleheader on Tuesday at Carthage.
It was the first conference action of the season for Carthage, which received three votes in the latest NCAA Division III coaches poll and is now 3-3 overall.
Stefanie Guercio twirled a three-hit shutout in the opener, allowing three hits and no walks with three strikeouts over seven innings.
The Firebirds scored both their runs in the bottom of the fifth when Naomi Alonzo's double scored Donna Stevens and Makenzie Miller's base hit scored Alonzo.
After North Central, which played the second game as the home team, took an early 3-0 lead in Game 2, Carthage scored twice in the top of the fifth to pull within a run. But the Cardinals plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away.
The Firebirds had just four hits off North Central starter Gianna Corban, with Angie Stepanski and Madison Kern each scoring a run.
Bradford graduate Ellie Bernero worked all six innings for Carthage and took the loss, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Purdue Northwest 11, UW-Parkside 3 (5 inn.)
UW-Parkside 4, Purdue Northwest 4 (susp.)
The Rangers dropped the first game of a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader to the Pride on Tuesday in Hammond, Ind.
The second game was tied 4-4 in the top of the eighth inning before being suspended due to darkness. That game will be finished at a later date.
In the opener, the Rangers (6-11 overall, 2-5 GLIAC) pulled within 5-3 with a run in the top of the fifth, but Purdue Northwest scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the 10-run rule.
Jessica Miklos went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Parkside, while Dani Evans doubled and scored two runs.
Allison Hausl allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts in two innings to take the loss.
In the suspended second game, Alyssa Laxson belted a two-run homer in the second, Morgan Moore hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Bradford graduate Jadynn Powell had an RBI double in the fifth for the Rangers' runs.
Parkside fan policy
The GLIAC presidents and chancellors approved a new fan and spectator policy for the spring sports season. On Tuesday, the Parkside athletic department released an updated policy for home softball games, effective now.
Maximum capacity at the Case Complex is 375 individuals, home and visiting fans are welcome, there will be no tickets and no pass list provided by the athletic department and all individuals will be required to wear a mask and socially distance and will be asked to provide a name and phone number for contact tracing purposes.
For the full guidelines, visit parksiderangers.com.
Munro honored again
For the second time this season, Carthage junior Kate Munro was named the CCIW Women's Golfer of the Week.
The award was announced Tuesday.
Munro, a Racine native who attended Wind Point Prairie, finished fourth at the two-day Washington University Spring Invitational at Tapawingo National Golf Club in St. Louis on Sunday and Monday.
After a first-round score of 85, Munro shaved off 10 strokes in the second round for a 75 and led the Firebirds to a 31-stroke improvement between the two rounds. Munro was the highest-placing CCIW golfer.