College notebook: Carthage cancels remaining 2020 sports calendar

The Carthage athletic department has officially canceled all remaining athletic events for the 2019-20 academic year due to "the recent events and regulations surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak," the school announced on its website.

That announcement was posted Tuesday. Previously, the school had canceled all athletic activities only through at least April 13.

More details can be found on Carthage's COVID-19 page at www.carthage.edu/covid-19.

Kalis gains national recognition

Carthage senior guard Autumn Kalis was named third-team All-Central Region by D3hoops.com, it was announced Tuesday.

The Wilmette, Ill., native ranked eighth in NCAA Division III with 3.1 3-pointers per game, with her 69 makes tying for fourth-most in a single season in program history. Kalis also led the Reds with 17.6 points per game, the 10th-most in single-season team history, and ended her Carthage career second in career 3s and 11th in career points with 1,198.

Kalis was also unanimously named first-team All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin for the second straight year.

Mike Johnson

