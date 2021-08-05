College notebook: Carthage football team tied for sixth in CCIW preseason coaches poll

North Central was second with an 8-1 conference record, but the Cardinals went on a postseason run all the way to the national title. Wheaton, which reached the national quarterfinals, finished 2019 ranked No. 5 in the country by D3football.com.

Carthage has both teams on its 2021 CCIW schedule and opens against another national powerhouse in non-conference play on Sept. 4. The Firebirds will travel to UW-Whitewater's Perkins Stadium to face the Warhawks, who lost to North Central in the national title game in 2019 and have won six NCAA Division III national titles.

Firebirds top women's v-ball poll

Carthage was picked to win the 2021 CCIW women's volleyball title in the preseason coaches poll, which was released Tuesday.

The Firebirds topped the poll with 60 points and five first-place votes, coming in just ahead of Millikin, which was second with 57 points and three first-place votes. Wheaton, which was picked to finish sixth with 28 points, actually received the other first-place vote.