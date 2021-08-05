College notebook: Carthage football team tied for sixth in CCIW preseason coaches poll

The Carthage football team clocked in tied for sixth place in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin preseason coaches poll, which was released Thursday.
The Firebirds received 41 points, along with Augustana, in the 10-team conference.
Wheaton was chosen to win the 2021 CCIW title in a tight pick atop the conference with North Central. The Thunder received 78 points and six of 10 first-place votes, while the defending NCAA Division III national champion Cardinals, who won it all in 2019, received 76 points and the other four first-place votes.
Illinois Wesleyan finished third with 58 points, Washington University (Mo.) was fourth with 56 and Millikin was fifth with 49.
Behind Carthage and Augustana were Carroll, eighth with 18 points, Elmhurst, ninth with 17, and North Park, 10th with 16.
Carthage will begin its fourth season under head coach Dustin Hass after an obviously unorthodox 2020-21 campaign. The Firebirds had their fall schedule in 2020 wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they did play two spring games in 2021, defeating both North Park and Millikin by a combined score of 62-19.
Dustin Hass
Hass
In the last full CCIW season, 2019, Carthage finished tied for sixth place with Millikin at 4-5 in conference play. Wheaton won the conference title with a 9-0 CCIW mark.
North Central was second with an 8-1 conference record, but the Cardinals went on a postseason run all the way to the national title. Wheaton, which reached the national quarterfinals, finished 2019 ranked No. 5 in the country by D3football.com.
Carthage has both teams on its 2021 CCIW schedule and opens against another national powerhouse in non-conference play on Sept. 4. The Firebirds will travel to UW-Whitewater's Perkins Stadium to face the Warhawks, who lost to North Central in the national title game in 2019 and have won six NCAA Division III national titles.
Firebirds top women's v-ball poll
Carthage was picked to win the 2021 CCIW women's volleyball title in the preseason coaches poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Firebirds topped the poll with 60 points and five first-place votes, coming in just ahead of Millikin, which was second with 57 points and three first-place votes. Wheaton, which was picked to finish sixth with 28 points, actually received the other first-place vote.
Illinois Wesleyan was picked to finish third with 46 points, Elmhurst was picked to finish fourth with 40, North Central was picked to finish fifth with 39, Augustana was selected to finish seventh with 26, North Park was picked to place eighth with 16 and Carroll was picked to finish ninth with 12.
In the last regular conference season, 2019, Carthage won its 12th CCIW regular-season title and 13th CCIW Tournament title and advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament. After the 2020 fall season was cancelled due to the pandemic, the Firebirds played a spring schedule in 2021 and won the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Tournament.
Leanne Ulmer
Ulmer
Under the direction of head coach Leanne Ulmer, who goes into her 22nd season, the Firebirds open their 2021 schedule with a non-conference home match against Lakeland on Sept. 1.
Carthage 2nd in men's soccer
The Firebirds were picked to finish second in the CCIW men's soccer preseason coaches poll, which was released Wednesday.
Carthage garnered 52 points and two of nine first-place votes in the nine-team poll, coming in only behind three-time defending conference champion North Park, which received 62 points and six first-place votes.
Wheaton got 51 points and the other first-place vote to finish third.
Rounding out the poll were North Central (47 points), Illinois Wesleyan (34), Elmhurst (28), Millikin (23), Carroll (14) and Augustana (13).
Carthage has two scrimmages scheduled and an exhibition game against UW-Parkside on Aug. 24 at Art Keller Field before opening its regular season with a non-conference game at Concordia University Texas in Austin on Sept. 1.
Carthage 5th in women's soccer
The Firebirds were picked to finish fifth in the CCIW women's soccer preseason coaches poll, released Wednesday.
The Firebirds received 35 points in the nine-team poll.
Three-time defending conference champion Wheaton was picked to win the CCIW title again, receiving 63 points and seven first-place votes. North Central was second with 53 points and one first-place vote, Illinois Wesleyan was third with 50 points and one first-place vote and Augustana was fourth with 43 points.
Behind Carthage were Carroll (31 points), Millikin (22), North Park (14) and Elmhurst (13).
After a pair of scrimmages, the Firebirds open their season with a non-conference match against Illinois Institute of Technology at Art Keller Field on Sept. 1.
UWP announces promotions
Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin announced Wednesday a restructured leadership team for the athletic department, which includes promotions for five current employees. The changes are effective immediately as the Rangers approach the 2021-22 season.
Andrew Gavin
Gavin
Gavin and Hayley Treadway, senior associate AD/compliance and student success, will provide sport supervision for Parkside's 15 intercollegiate athletic programs.
Craig Becker, Sean Daniels and Katie Bowers, meanwhile, have been promoted to associate director of athletics, while Ryan Ridley and Ashley Beaton will assume the title of assistant director of athletics.
"As we enter our next era of Parkside athletics coming out of the success of RangerVision 2020 and an unprecedented 2020-21, I'm fired up to continue to work alongside this group of hard-working colleagues," Gavin said in a news release. "They remain committed to our progress in support of our university, community, coaches and student-athletes."
